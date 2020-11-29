Formula 1 29.11.2020 04:59 pm

WATCH: Grosjean escapes horrific first lap crash in Bahrain

AFP
WATCH: Grosjean escapes horrific first lap crash in Bahrain

Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 is pictured being helped into an ambulance after a crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

The race was immediately red-flagged and the rest of the cars filed back to the pit lane.

Romain Grosjean escaped from a horrific first-lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday when his car split in two and burst into flames.

The French driver’s Haas collided with Daniil Kyvat’s Alpha Tauri on turn three, skewing into a barrier.

Grosjean, 34, was lodged in the front half of his monocoque as it appeared to fly under the barrier, leaving the rear half behind on the edge of the circuit after spinning on impact.

His car’s fuel tank was clearly ruptured in the accident, releasing the fuel that ignited in a huge blaze.

Grosjean crash

Debris following the crash of Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 is pictured during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

The crash came at a service road access point where the driver and medical crew from the circuit Safety Car were on the scene immediately.

They helped Grosjean from his car as he leapt over the barrier.

A medical official used a fire extinguisher on his race suit as they tackled the blaze and quickly put it out.

A clearly shaken Grosjean was taken back to the pits by the medical car at the Sakhir Circuit suffering from minor burns.

ALSO READ: Race officials praise modern safety systems for saving Grosjean’s life

Hass team boss Gunther Steiner told Sky TV: “He’s doing OK. He has light burns on hands and ankles. Obviously he is shaking and going through all the checks but he’s fine.

“He seems to be OK and the rescue was very quick. The marshals and FIA did a great job. It was very scary.

“It looked like he went across the track with the front wheel and went full speed in the barrier.”

The race was immediately red-flagged and the rest of the cars filed back to the pit lane.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

Read Today's edition