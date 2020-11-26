Remembering Diego Maradona in pictures

A candle with the inscription “Immaculate Maradona” is pictured at the top of the Quartieri Spagnoli in Naples on November 25, 2020 by a 1990 mural representing Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, as people gather there to mourn after the annoucement’s of Maradona’s death. – Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced November 25, 2020. (Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP)
A man and his child pay tribute next to a mural depicting Argentine football legend Diego Maradona at La Boca neighborhood, in Buenos Aires on November 25, 2020, on the day of his death. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)
People pay their respects at the main entrance of the San Paolo stadium in Naples on November 25, 2020, in front of an image of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, as people gather to mourn after the annoucement’s of Maradona’s death. – Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced November 25, 2020. (Photo by CARLO HERMANN / AFP)
People gather at the main entrance of the San Paolo stadium in Naples on November 25, 2020 in front of an image of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona reading “The King”, to mourn after the annoucement’s of Maradona’s death. – Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced November 25, 2020. (Photo by CARLO HERMANN / AFP)
A traffic board reading “Thanks Diego” pays homage to Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona on the day of his death in Buenos Aires, on November 25, 2020. – The body of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who died earlier today, will lie in state at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires during three days of national mourning, the presidency announced. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
A father and his daughter, fans of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, mourn as they gather by the Obelisk to pay homage on the day of his death in Buenos Aires, on November 25, 2020. – The body of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who died earlier today, will lie in state at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires during three days of national mourning, the presidency announced. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
Fans of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona gather by the Obelisk to pay homage on the day of his death in Buenos Aires, on November 25, 2020. – The body of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who died earlier today, will lie in state at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires during three days of national mourning, the presidency announced. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
Fans of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona gather by the Obelisk to pay homage on the day of his death in Buenos Aires, on November 25, 2020. – The body of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who died earlier today, will lie in state at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires during three days of national mourning, the presidency announced. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
A fan of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona cries as she gathers with other fans to pay homage on the day of his death at Argentinos Junior’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in La Paternal neighbourhood, Buenos Aires, on November 25, 2020. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
Hawkers sell newspapers featuring front-page news on the death of Argentina’s player Diego Maradona in Kolkata on November 26, 2020. – Millions of fans paid tribute and Argentina was plunged into mourning on November 25 as Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, died aged 60 after years of drug and alcohol problems. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
