24 hours in pictures, 25 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A guest attends a conference at the Tourism Innovation Summit in Sevilla on November 25, 2020. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) 2/12 Turkish military vehicles move in a convoy in the village of Ram Hamdan in the rebel-held Syrian Idlib province on November 25, 2020, along a route to redeploy. (Photo by Muhammad HAJ KADOUR / AFP) 3/12 A person scans a product using the Yuka food and cosmetic scanner mobile phone application on November 25, 2020 in Paris. – The app uses product label to rate them by analysing their nutritional quality, presence of additives and organic aspect. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) 4/12 A woman walks down a street in central Moscow on November 25, 2020, amid the crisis linked with the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. – Authorities reported a record of daily death of 507 people with the disease. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) 5/12 Relatives of a driver suspected of ramming his vehicle into Israeli security personnel speak with Israeli borderguards on the scene at al-Zaim checkpoint on the outskirts of east Jerusalem on November 25, 2020. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) 6/12 (FILES) In this file photo taken on November 24, 2020, people take photos of Thanksgiving decorations at Macy’s Herald Square store in New York City. – Thanksgiving is an official American holiday that celebrates one of the country’s founding myths. It is famous for a huge meal and family fights around the dinner table, in recent years often over President Donald Trump. It also marks the start of the Christmas shopping season. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) 7/12 People and vehicles cross al-Gamaa bridge connecting the Egyptian capital Cairo with its twin city of Giza, on November 25, 2020. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) 8/12 Pro-democracy protesters hold up their mobile phones during an anti-government rally outside the headquarters of the Siam Commercial Bank in Bangkok on November 25, 2020. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP) 9/12 A girl looks through abandoned belongings among the rubble on the streets of the Palestinian Yarmuk camp, on the southern outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, on November 25, 2020 as families visit the destroyed residential district to inspect their abandoned apartments and register with the authorities with the hope of eventually returning to their homes. – In May 2018, the Syrian government retook the Palestinian camp of Yarmuk and adjacent suburbs after a pulverising assault that lasted nearly a month to expel jihadists who controlled the area for years. That placed the regime in full control of the entire capital for the first time since 2012. Yarmuk is a camp turned into a bustling neighbourhood before the seven-year civil war in Syria, with most of its residents of Palestinian origin. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP) 10/12 Jean Michel Bonnenfant, 72-years-old, sits inside of his sailboat where he is confined to the port of Sete in the south of France, due to the coronavirus epidemic on November 25, 2020, (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP) 11/12 An activist (L) dangles upside down from a rope while police officers try to reach him with a lift truck, in Dannenrod, central Germany, on November 25, 2020. – Activists live in camps and tree houses inside the Dannenroed forest near Dannenrod in central Germany surrounded by ancient oak trees, to protest against the deforestation for the construction of the planned A49 motorway (Autobahn) leading through the forest. (Photo by Boris Roessler / dpa / AFP 12/12 A photograph taken on November 24, 2020 in Paris shows the melted scaffolding on the roof of Notre-Dame cathedral during reconstruction works. – Reconstruction of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris reached a turning point on November 24 with the removal of the last portions of scaffolding that melted during last year’s blaze, which will allow crucial protective and stabilisation work to proceed. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.