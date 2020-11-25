WATCH: Fisherman’s close encounter with ‘groot krokodil’

North Coast Anti-Poaching (NCAP) was called out to assist in coaxing the crocodle away from the vehicle.

‘We arrived there at about 9.20pm and the croc had apparently run out of a small pool of water, towards the bakkie, before it lunged at the bakkie,’ said George Shacks of NCAP.

“We managed to herd the croc away from the immediate area, towards a sandbank.”

Shacks said the reptile was as long as the 3m pole with he used to send it on its way.

Having initially been seen at the Small Craft Harbour’s recreational beach and in the vicinity of the commercial slipway, the crocodile was seen near berth 708 at the weekend, close to where it was found on Monday night.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife rangers said the reptile appeared to be looking for a quiet area away from people and headed to Casuarinas, which was still officially closed to the public.

Unsuccessful attempts by conservation authorities to trap the crocodile in order to relocate it have led to discussions on how else to remove it from the area.

Capturing and relocating of wildlife could only be done by Ezemvelo as the region’s conservation authority.

This involved much planning as the animal could not simply be released anywhere, and permits need to be secured first.

This article was republished from Zululand Observer with permission