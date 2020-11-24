24 hours in pictures, 24 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Ballot papers and boxes are stored at a local centre of the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) in Ouagadougou on November 24, 2020. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP) 2/12 Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Moscow Kremlin’s Alexander Hall, in Moscow, on November 24, 2020. (Photo by Alexey NIKOLSKY / Sputnik / AFP) 3/12 Foreign ambassadors attend a ceremony to present credentials to the Russian President at the Moscow Kremlin’s Alexander Hall, in Moscow, on November 24, 2020. (Photo by Alexey NIKOLSKY / Sputnik / AFP) 4/12 Horses stand on empty stands during a horse race held without spectators to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Royal Calcutta Turf Club in Kolkata on November 24, 2020. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) 5/12 Workers prepare saplings of mahogany at a nursery farm in the outskirts of Bangalore on November 24, 2020. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) 6/12 French Prime Minister Jean Castex addresses deputies during a session of questions to the government at the National Assembly in Paris on November 24, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) 7/12 A Palestinian demonstrator argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest against Jewish settlements on November 24, 2020, in the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP) 8/12 Picture for illustration. Nurse Care Coordinator, Silvana Di Florio, wearing protective gear, cares for a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Tor Vergata hospital on November 24, 2020 in Rome. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP) 9/12 An Israeli soldier fires teargas against Palestinian protesters during a protest against Jewish settlements on November 24, 2020, in the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP) 10/12 Ulsan’s forward Junior Negrao celebrates his winning goal during the AFC Champions League group F football match between Australia’s Perth Glory and Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai on November 24, 2020, at the Education City Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) 11/12 A man fishes at night in the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China’s central Hubei province in Wuhan on November 24, 2020. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) 12/12 This handout picture released on November 24, 2020, by Azerbaijan’s Presidency Press Office shows Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev kissing the national flag in Aghdam on November 23, 2020. – Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire on November 9 after six weeks of fighting over the self-proclaimed republic. Under the agreement, Azerbaijan will regain control of three districts that have been controlled by the separatists since the 1990s. (Photo by Handout / Azerbaijani Presidential Press Office / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / Azerbaijani Presidential Press Office”

