24 hours in pictures, 23 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Paragliding instructor Les Johnston and James Kennerley during a paragliding lesson in Ruimsig on November 17, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Paragliding is the recreational and competitive adventure sport of flying lightweight, free-flying, foot-launched glider aircraft with no rigid primary structure. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi) 2/12 (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 23, 2020 shows a general view of Cairo’s Tahrir Square (R to L) on February 18, 2011 as it is filled with protesters celebrating the ouster of former president Hosni Mubarak a week after the massive protests against him, which had erupted after a revolt toppled Tunisia’s ruler in what becomes known as the Arab Spring; and the same view almost ten years later on November 11, 2020. Ten years ago, a wildfire of revolts in the Arab world touched off an unlikely series of events that swelled, then dashed many hopes, and irrevocably changed the region. (Photos by Khaled DESOUKI and PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) 3/12 Food delivery couriers take part in a protest demanding the resignation of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City on November 22, 2020. Hundreds of Guatemalans partly burned the Congress building Saturday in a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, following the passage of a budget that has sparked outrage in the impoverished Central American nation. Police arrested more than 20 people and almost 50 were sent to hospital injured, one of them in a serious condition. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) 4/12 A man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus walks past a mural in New Delhi on November 23, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) 5/12 Members of the Inwoners Baagi Civil Movement (IBCM) marched from the Old Putco Depot in Marabastad to Tshwane House in the Pretoria CBD to deliver a memorandum with their grievances, 23 November 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/12 Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) arrives for the opening hearing of his trial for attempted bribery of a judge, on November 23, 2020 at Paris’ courthouse. Prosecutors say Sarkozy promised the judge a plush job in Monaco in exchange for inside information on a separate inquiry into claims he had accepted illicit payments from L’Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt during his 2007 presidential campaign. Though he is not the first modern French head of state in the dock, Sarkozy is the first to face corruption charges. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) 7/12 Workers erect scaffolding ahead of planned restoration work on the Ribblehead Viaduct, near Settle, northwest England on November 23, 2020. Restoration is under way on the Grade II listed Ribblehead Viaduct, which opened in 1875 and carries the Settle to Carlisle railway line. The works will re-point eroded mortar joints and replace broken stones on all 24 arches of the 1,318 ft (402m) long structure. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) 8/12 People at the seafront as the sunsets near Haji Ali mosque in Mumbai on November 23, 2020. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) 9/12 Indian tourists walks during a snowfall in Yusmarg, some 55 Km from Srinagar on November 23, 2020. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) 10/12 Families burry the coffins of five Kuwaiti prisoners of war (POWs) whose remains were found in a mass grave in Iraq and identified following a DNA test, at a cemetery in Kuwait City on November 23, 2020. Kuwait identified remains belonging to seven Kuwaiti POWs or missing persons after DNA tests were conducted by the General Administration of Criminal Evidence, according to local media. The prisoners were arrested during the Iraqi invasion of the Gulf emirate in 1990 when Iraqi tyrant Saddam Hussein sent his military into Kuwait to seize what he dubbed “Iraq’s 19th province. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP) 11/12 A drone sprays disinfectant at a seasonal home for migratory birds on South Korea’s southern Jeju Island, 23 November 2020, following the detection of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain in the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP 12/12 A person walks along Ondarreta Beach in San Sebastian, Spain, 23 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

