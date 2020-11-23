Local News 23.11.2020 02:19 pm

Meet some of the top 20 finalists for Miss Soweto 2020 (video)

Carlos Muchave
Meet some of the top 20 finalists for Miss Soweto 2020 (video)

Some of the 20 Miss Soweto Finalists pose for at photograph at Soweto in Johannesburg, 20 November 2020, at the launch of Miss Soweto 2020 Pageant taking place on November 28. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

The Miss Soweto 2020 pageant will be taking place on November 28th.

We had a chat to some of the top 20 finalists of the Miss Soweto pageant, about what kind of mental and physical preparation is needed to take part in the competition, and what they would do to improve their communities if they won the title.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

Read Today's edition