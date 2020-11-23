WATCH: Police clash with MKMVA in Durban protest

Police have clashed with UmKhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans Association members in Durban following another anti-foreigner protest.

A group of MK vets and supporters are planning on shutting down all foreign-owned shops in central Durban. The group met in Albert Park and are planning on marching through West Street, The Workshop, Point Intersection and end at South Beach.

This is a continuation of their actions two weeks ago when they forcibly shut down all foreign-run businesses at The Workshop market.

Zibuse Cele, a former MK veteran and leader of the protest group, said their mandate was to send foreigners back to their countries.

In videos circulating on social media, MKVA’s Mbongeni Maphumulo can be seen arguing with police after he was shot in the back of the head with a rubber bullet at close range. eThekwini Municipality has condemned the actions of the group and called on law enforcement officials to arrest perpetrators.

Two weeks ago, MK vets went on a rampage, closing down all foreign-owned shops in central Durban. On Tuesday afternoon about 100 members marched from Anthony Lembede through West Street and to the Workshop, closing down all foreign owned shops in their wake. This was the second day of their protest against the presence of foreigners in the country.

On Monday, the group made up of MK veterans and supporters, forced all foreigners selling outside The Workshop to shut down their businesses.

On Tuesday, there were about five open stalls outside Workshop, a stark contrast to the usually bustling market. Zibuse Cele, a former MK veteran and leader of the protest group, said their mandate was to send foreigners back to their countries.

“They are blocking us from jobs, they selling counterfeit clothes, they bringing down the South African economy because the money they make is not circulated through the SA economy instead they take it back to their home countries,” he said.

Cele said they plan on protesting indefinitely until their demands are met.

This article was republished from Berea Mail with permission

