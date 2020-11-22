48 hours in pictures, 22 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/13 Joachim B. Hansen of Denmark is congratulated by Wilco Nienaber of South Africa on the 18th green after winning the Joburg Open after the final round of the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club on November 22, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images) 2/13 Police spray a water cannon at protesters during a demonstration against an “overall security” bill, which includes an article seeking to limit the filming of police officers on duty, on November 21, 2020, in Paris. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) 3/13 A member of the Guadalajara staff disinfects the stands before the start of the repechage football match of the Mexican Apertura tournament between Guadalajara and Necaxa at the Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on November 21, 2020, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Ulises Ruiz / AFP) 4/13 Dr John Kani receiving The Golden Elephant Lifetime Achievement Awards From Duma Ka Ndlovu during the Word of Mouth Pictures Special Media Announcement at Joburg Theatre on November 21, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Word of Mouth Pictures was established in 2005 for the purposes of contributing to the transformation of the entertainment industry. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) 5/13 A visitor is pictured at the iconic ‘Angel of the North’ sculpture, designed by designed by British artist Antony Gormley, at sunset in Gateshead, northeast England, on November 21, 2020. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) 6/13 Voters queue to vote at a polling station in Ouagadougou on November 22, 2020, during Burkina Faso’s presidential and legislative elections. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP) 7/13 Indian policemen look at the monkeys roaming around in an empty street during the curfew in Ahmedabad, India, 21 November 2020. Gujarat government imposed 60 hours of curfew in Ahmedabad starting from 9pm on 20 November till 6am 23 November in an attempt to counter the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. India has the second highest total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in world, as Indian tally cross nine million cases, only behind the United States. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI 8/13 Demonstrators take part in a protest against the government, in Lima on November 21, 2020 – Peru’s Congress on November 16 chose Francisco Sagasti – a 76-year-old former World Bank official as new president — in a rollercoaster week of political upheaval, following the impeachment of Martin Vizcarra and the resignation of his controversial successor, Manuel Merino, amid protests that killed two people. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP) 9/13 Demonstrators set on fire part of the Congress building during a protest demanding the resignation of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City on November 21, 2020. The Vice President of Guatemala, Guillermo Castillo, asked President Alejandro Giammattei to resign together for “the good of the country,” after the 2021 budget – the largest in history, which generates indebtedness and rejection among Guatemalans – was approved in Congress. (Photo by Orlando ESTRADA / AFP) 10/13 This undated photo handout on November 21, 2020 by the Pompeii Archaeological Park shows casts of the bodies of two men, a 40-year-old master and his young slave, after they were found during recent excavations of a Villa in Civita Giuliana in the outskirts of Pompeii, as Park officials said conditions were optimal to get casts of the victims, following the technique perfected in 1863 by Giuseppe Fiorelli. The ancient Roman city of Pompeii was engulfed under a hail of volcanic ash after nearby Mount Vesuvius erupted in the year 79. Vesuvius’ eruption covered the in a toxic, metres-thick layer of volcanic ash, gases and lava flow which then turned to stone, encasing the city, allowing an extraordinary degree of frozen-in-time preservation both of city structures and of residents unable to flee. (Photo by Handout / POMPEI ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK / AFP) 11/13 A Russian man walks with a child in a buggy past sculptures of characters from Russian and foreign fairy tales during first snowfall at the park in Moscow, Russia, 20 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV 12/13 A protester wearing make-up to play the part of a victim of abuse at school poses for photographers during a ‘Bad Student’ rally in Bangkok on November 21, 2020. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) 13/13 People attend a yoga class on a small island at Hatta lake on November 20, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)

