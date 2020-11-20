Multimedia 20.11.2020 02:09 pm

Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights in pictures

Visitors will see life-size and larger than life animal characters

Open from 7pm – 10pm daily, except on Mondays, patrons can take a tranquil walk in the zoo on a designated lit route away from the animals under trees decorated in lights.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 19 November 2020 19.11.2020
24 hours in pictures, 18 November 2020 18.11.2020
24 hours in pictures, 17 November 2020 17.11.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops


today in print

Read Today's edition