Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights in pictures

Open from 7pm – 10pm daily, except on Mondays, patrons can take a tranquil walk in the zoo on a designated lit route away from the animals under trees decorated in lights.

1/10 Visitors to the Joburg Zoo are seen enjoying the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights, 19 November 2020, which features a collection of illuminated life-size animal characters and light tunnels spread across the zoo gardens. The festival is open from 7pm till 10pm daily, except Mondays, and also features performances by the Joburg Ballet, the People’s Theatre and the Tribhanghi Indian Dance Company among others. Picture: Michel Bega 2/10 Singer Timothy Moloi entertains visitors during the opening of the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights, 19 November 2020, which features a collection of illuminated life-size animal characters and light tunnels spread across the zoo gardens. The festival is open from 7pm till 10pm daily, except Mondays, and also features performances by the Joburg Ballet, the People’s Theatre and the Tribhanghi Indian Dance Company among others. Picture: Michel Bega 3/10 Visitors to the Joburg Zoo are seen enjoying the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights, 19 November 2020, which features a collection of illuminated life-size animal characters and light tunnels spread across the zoo gardens. The festival is open from 7pm till 10pm daily, except Mondays, and also features performances by the Joburg Ballet, the People’s Theatre and the Tribhanghi Indian Dance Company among others. Picture: Michel Bega 4/10 Performers look on during a performance by the Joburg Ballet at the opening of the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights, 19 November 2020, which features a collection of illuminated life-size animal characters and light tunnels spread across the zoo gardens. The festival is open from 7pm till 10pm daily, except Mondays, and also features performances by the Joburg Ballet, the People’s Theatre and the Tribhanghi Indian Dance Company among others. Picture: Michel Bega 5/10 Performers look on during a performance by the Joburg Ballet at the opening of the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights, 19 November 2020, which features a collection of illuminated life-size animal characters and light tunnels spread across the zoo gardens. The festival is open from 7pm till 10pm daily, except Mondays, and also features performances by the Joburg Ballet, the People’s Theatre and the Tribhanghi Indian Dance Company among others. Picture: Michel Bega 6/10 Visitors to the Joburg Zoo are seen enjoying the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights, 19 November 2020, which features a collection of illuminated life-size animal characters and light tunnels spread across the zoo gardens. The festival is open from 7pm till 10pm daily, except Mondays, and also features performances by the Joburg Ballet, the People’s Theatre and the Tribhanghi Indian Dance Company among others. Picture: Michel Bega 7/10 Dancers from the Joburg Ballet entertain visitors during the opening of the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights, 19 November 2020, which features a collection of illuminated life-size animal characters and light tunnels spread across the zoo gardens. The festival is open from 7pm till 10pm daily, except Mondays, and also features performances by the Joburg Ballet, the People’s Theatre and the Tribhanghi Indian Dance Company among others. Picture: Michel Bega 8/10 Visitors to the Joburg Zoo are seen enjoying the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights, 19 November 2020, which features a collection of illuminated life-size animal characters and light tunnels spread across the zoo gardens. The festival is open from 7pm till 10pm daily, except Mondays, and also features performances by the Joburg Ballet, the People’s Theatre and the Tribhanghi Indian Dance Company among others. Picture: Michel Bega 9/10 Dancers from the Joburg Ballet entertain visitors during the opening of the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights, 19 November 2020, which features a collection of illuminated life-size animal characters and light tunnels spread across the zoo gardens. The festival is open from 7pm till 10pm daily, except Mondays, and also features performances by the Joburg Ballet, the People’s Theatre and the Tribhanghi Indian Dance Company among others. Picture: Michel Bega 10/10 Visitors to the Joburg Zoo are seen enjoying the Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights, 19 November 2020, which features a collection of illuminated life-size animal characters and light tunnels spread across the zoo gardens. The festival is open from 7pm till 10pm daily, except Mondays, and also features performances by the Joburg Ballet, the People’s Theatre and the Tribhanghi Indian Dance Company among others. Picture: Michel Bega

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.