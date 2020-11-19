24 hours in pictures, 19 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/13 Prince Jacques of Monaco attends the celebrations marking Monaco’s National Day at the Palace in Monaco, on November 19, 2020. (Photo by Valery HACHE / POOL / AFP) 2/13 Former President, Jacob Zuma leaves the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein after hearing that Judge Raymond Zondo will not recuse himself, 19 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/13 SCC chair, DCJ Zondo speaks after former president Jacob Zuma left the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein after hearing that Judge Raymond Zondo will not recuse himself, 19 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 4/13 A demonstrator holds a black Chilean flag in front of a line of riot police as a water cannon sprays during clashes following a protest against Chilean President Sebastian Pinera’s government in Santiago, on November 18, 2020. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) 5/13 This aerial view shows people waiting in line in their cars at a Covid-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2020. As case numbers spike health officials are warning that Los Angeles county is facing “one of the most dangerous moments in this pandemic,” and are defending new, stricter business and social gathering restriction, including a curfew which will require restaurants, breweries, bars and non-essential retail businesses to be closed from 10pm to 6am. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) 6/13 Men row a boat in the polluted waters of river Yamuna covered with foam in New Delhi on November 19, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) 7/13 Friends of the late Tshegofatso Pule, who was murdered earlier this year demonstrate against GBV at the Johannesburg High Court, 19 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 8/13 Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked at the company’s production facility on November 18, 2020 in Renton, Washington. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today cleared the Max for flight after 20 months of grounding. The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since March 2019 after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Picture: David Ryder/Getty Images/AFP 9/13 Palestinian youths practice parkour in Gaza City, on November 18, 2020. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) 10/13 This photograph taken on November 19, 2020 shows swans in an enclosure as part of an operation to catch over 100 swans in the city center of Brugge. Due to the discovery of bird flu in three wild birds in Ostend, special security measures are required to prevent wild birds getting in contact with the swan population in the city of Bruges. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA / AFP) 11/13 Aerial view of a partially submerged aircraft seen near the Armando Escalon Espinal air base in the municipality of La Lima, on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, 240 km north of Tegucigalpa, an are flooded due to the overflowing of the Chamelecon river after the passage of Hurricane Iota, taken on November 18, 2020. Storm Iota, which made landfall in Nicaragua as a “catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane Monday, killed at least ten people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during its destructive advance across Central America. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP) 12/13 A woman poses for a photo with characters of South Korean K-pop boy band BTS at a BTS pop-up store in Seoul on November 19, 2020 ahead of the super group’s new album launch this week. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) 13/13 Fan Xing sits in his indoor enclosure at Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, The Netherlands, on November 19, 2020. The baby giant panda is the first baby of Wu Wen and Xing Ya, who came to the Netherlands from a panda rescue centre in China. (Photo by Piroschka van de Wouw / ANP / AFP)

