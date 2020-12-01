Understanding matriculants in the time of Covid-19

The closure of schools in March 2020 was a big knock for everyone and an even bigger one for the matric class of 2020. This was meant to be their final year before progressing to tertiary institutions and pursuing their formal careers.

They have had minimal classroom time and access to learning, meaning less preparation for their final exams. This means that the pressure has mounted for them, and according to educational psychologist Kristen Lisa Strahlendorf “they have been affected across the board”.

Kristen takes us through how parents can manage their excitement for their children’s matric success, which may impact their children negatively. She also chats to us about how they can be supported through the stress and anxiety of preparing and writing exams, and who they can talk to if they can’t talk to their parents about their feelings and mental health.

