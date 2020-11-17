24 hours in pictures, 17 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Mr. Zhou is fishing in traditional way using trained cormorants on Hongze Lake Wetland close to Suqian town, China, 15 November 2020. Hongze Lake Wetland provides a safe habitat for hundreds of thousands of migratory birds to live through the winter. Nowadays, people grow crabs and fish in a fish nursery ponds around the wetland. Traditionally some of the local people were catching fish using trained cormorants, but very few of them are today using this way of fishing. The ones like Mr. Zhou who are still doing it the way his ancestors did, are hoping to attract more visitors to the wetland by keeping the tradition. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI 2/12 Former President Jacob Zuma before his application to have state capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recused from the commission, 17 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 3/12 Smart cameras are set up along the A28 in Zeist, The Netherlands, 16 November 2020 . Motorists holding a phone are automatically registered and photographed by the system. The photo is immediately forwarded to the Central Judicial Collection Agency, where an extraordinary investigating officer ascertains whether there has been a violation. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN 4/12 Suits that singer Mick Jagger wore are exposed in the ‘The Rolling Stones – Unzipped’ exhibition in the Groninger Museum, in Groningen, The Netherlands, 16 November 2020, where more than 400 exhibits from the band’s collection are on display. The Groninger Museum is the first stop for the European tour of the exhibition, after a tour of the United States and Asia. Picture: EPA-EFE/SIESE VEENSTRA 5/12 Gauteng MEC of Education, Panyaza Lesufi speaks to media at Elspark Hoerskool in Boksburg, 17 November. He was visiting the school after a video showing a fight at the school in which two learners were stabbed was posted on the internet. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/12 Gift shop seller wearing a protective face mask waits for customers during pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia 16 November 2020. According to official information, in the past 24 hours Russia registered 22778 included 6360 in Moscow new cases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV 7/12 A resident reacts while Police and employees from a private company in Thembelihle Village in Pretoria switch off electricity of non paying residents, 17 November 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/12 The sky is coloured by sunset over the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 16 November 2020. Meteorologist predict weather with temperatures around 11 degrees Celsius in the next days in the German capital. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER 9/12 A Turkish bride and her husband pose after their wedding ceremony with Sultanahmet Mosque (L) and Hagia Sophia Mosque (R) in the background during the sunset, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA 10/12 A person sorts used motorbike tires in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, 17 November 2020. According to media reports, Indonesia has fallen into a recession for the first time in 22 years, due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the central statistics agency (BPS), the country’s economy contracted by 3.49 percent in the third quarter of 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Bagus Indahono 11/12 Citizens pay tribute to the university students Jack Pintado, 22, and Inti Sotelo, 24, killed by police pellets during the protests held on 14 November, in Lima, Peru, 15 November 2020. Peru is at this moment ungoverned after Interim President Manuel Merino announced on 15 November, his resignation as president after being in the position for less than a week. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIEVES ARRIOJAS 12/12 A man rides a bike through an avenue flooded by the passage of hurricane Iota, in Cartagena, Colombia, 16 November 2020. The storm surge resulting from the passage of Hurricane Iota flooded neighborhoods near the beaches of Cartagena de Indias on Monday, a city that since last Saturday has suffered the rigors of the meteorological phenomenon. The General Maritime Directorate (Dimar) reported that the usual level of the sea in front of the city has risen about 60 centimeters, which means that almost all the streets of the tourist neighborhoods of Bocagrande, Castillogrande and El Laguito remain flooded and traffic is blocked. Picture: EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

