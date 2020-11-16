24 hours in pictures, 16 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/13 Muddied belongings are loaded on a tricycle at a flood-affected community in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 16 November 2020. According to latest reports, the death toll of typhoon Vamco has risen to at least 67. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA 2/13 Former South African president Jacob Zuma arrives at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, on November 16, 2020. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP) 3/13 People pay tribute with flowers and cards during a candlelight vigil in Lima in memory of Inti Sotelo, 24, and Jack Pintado, 22, who were wounded and later reported dead, during clashes against police while protesting the government of interim President Manuel Merino, in downtown Lima, on November 15, 2020. Peru’s President Manuel Merino resigned on November 15, just five days after taking office, sparking celebrations in the capital Lima following street protests against him -in which two people were reported dead and at least 112 injured- and the ousting of his popular predecessor. (Photo by Luka GONZALES / AFP) 4/13 People putting down flowers at a wreath-laying ceremony, 16 November 2020 at Afriforum’s head office in Centurion in solidarity with the event that agricultural organisations are holding in the Free State in memory of Pieter and Eddie Hills and the more than 40 other victims of farm murders that have been murdered this year. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/13 Medical staff transport a patient on a stretcher to a waiting medical flight, to be evacuated to another hospital, at the Bron airport near Lyon, southeastern France, on November 16, 2020, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 caused by the new Coronavirus. (Photo by Philippe DESMAZES / POOL / AFP) 6/13 A worker cleans steps leading to the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, with statue of Anteros, at Piccadilly Circus in central London on November 16, 2020. (Photo by Hollie Adams / AFP) 7/13 Staffers at SABC joined by the labour desk of the EFF picket outside the Public Broadcaster, 16 November 2020. They are calling for an intensified strike which would result in a total blackout. The staff are against the privatisation on the SABC as well as restructuring and retrenchments. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 8/13 A cyclist carries cartons of eggs on his bicycle in the in Yopougon district suburb of Abidjan on November 16, 2020. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP) 9/13 This photograph taken on November 16, 2020, shows a pair of swans on water in Bruges as the discovery of bird flu in three wild birds in Ostend, has forced authorities to put in place security measures to prevent those infected from getting in contact with the swan population of the city of Bruges. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA / AFP) 10/13 A father and his sons, as seen against the sun, walk at sunset on the side dam of Vacaresti wild park, in Bucharest, Romania, 15 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT 11/13 A Yemeni cares for his malnourished child as he gets medical attention at a malnutrition treatment ward of a hospital in Sana?a, Yemen, 15 November 2020. According to reports, the United Nations has warned that millions of Yemenis are facing a looming famine due to a huge shortfall in humanitarian aid funding, describing war-torn Yemen as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with 80 percent of the country?s 29 million people in need of help. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB 12/13 Tourists visited the different beaches of the Acapulco resort, without the sanitary measures recommended by the federal government, in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, 15 November 2020. The Ministry of Health of Mexico reported on 14 November that the country exceeded the barrier of one million cases of covid-19, with 1 003 253 confirmed infections and 98 259 deaths since the pandemic arrived at the end of February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN 13/13 A resident of a Red Cross accommodation center for homeless people stands in a corridor in Brussels, Belgium, 16 November 2020. Today is the launch of the winter program in a Red Cross accommodation center for homeless people. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

