48 hours in pictures, 15 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world
1/16
Cars line up at the Dodger Stadium parking lot for Covid-19 testing with the downtown Los Angeles skyline in the distance, in Los Angeles, California, on November 14, 2020. – After California passed 1 million coronavirus cases a travel advisory was issued on November 13 urging a two-week quarantine for those arriving from other states or countries. Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP
2/16
Two people watch as anti-Trump demonstrators harass Trump supporters in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC on November 14, 2020. Photo by Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP
3/16
Kobus Roux, a former Sergeant in 61 Mech Battalion speaks as a group of former SADF 61 Mech soldiers that fought in the Border war in Angola in the early eighties held a belated remembrance day event at the Ditsong National Museum of Military History in Houghton Estate, 14 Novemnber 2020. They placed a wreath to honour their fallen comrades, and swopped stories but the mood wasn’t all sombre as the event was also a reunion with some of the guys having not seen their comrades in arms since their days in the bush. Picture: Neil McCartney
4/16
A house burns in a village outside the town of Kalbajar, on November 14, 2020, after a peace agreement was signed to end the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. – Villagers outside of Nagorno-Karabakh set their homes on fire on November 11 before fleeing to Armenia ahead of a weekend deadline that will see some disputed territory handed over to Azerbaijan as part of a peace agreement. Residents of the Kalbajar district in Azerbaijan, which has been controlled by Armenian separatists for decades, began a mass exodus this week after it was announced that Azerbaijan would regain control on November 11. Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP
5/16
Riot police take position during clashes with supporters of Peruvian ousted President Martin Vizcarra following a protest against the government of interim president Manuel Merino in Lima on November 14, 2020. – Speaker of Congress Manuel Merino assumed office on November 10 as Peru’s third president in four years, amid street protests and market jitters after the impeachment of Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations. Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP
6/16
Workers of banana fields come across a flooded road while evacuating the area in El Progreso, Yoro department, Honduras, on November 14, 2020, before the arrival of tropical storm Iota. – Less than two weeks after powerful storm Eta killed more than 200 people across Central America, authorities on Saturday warned that storm Iota is likely to wallop coastal areas of Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday as a major hurricane. Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP
7/16
A spray painted parking sign is pictured at the Tshwane showgrounds in Pretoria, 25 November 2020. It is the only evidence of where Prophet Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering used to hold its services, the security at the grounds said that the tent as well as signage was removed from the premises at least 2 months ago. Picture Tracy Lee Stark
8/16
A man walks along the Rajpath street near India Gate amid smoggy conditions a day after Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in New Delhi on November 15, 2020. Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP
9/16
A family bows in front of a cow during the ‘Gai Puja’, also known as the Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 November 2020. The Tihar festival is the second most important event for Nepalese Hindus. During the celebration people worship cows, considered to be the incarnation of Lakshmi, Hindu goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
10/16
An artist puts the finishing touch to a large mural painting of Australian actress Nicole Kidman, in Sydney, Australia, 14 November 2020. The 18-storey portrait of the Hollywood movie star was commissioned by Australia’s streaming platform Binge to promote the psychological thriller miniseries The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS
11/16
Sarcophaguses are presented to the media near the newly discovered burial site at Saqqara Necropolis in Giza, Egypt, 14 November 2020. The large number of colored human coffins are more than 2,500 years old, aoccording to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam
12/16
Poppy wreaths are laid to mark the Remembrance Day at the War Memorial in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 15 November 2020. Remembrance Day or Poppy Day is celebrated around the world in November to commemorate war heroes who sacrificed their lives in wars around the world. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
13/16
Demonstrators participate in a massive protest march against the new government of President Manuel Merino, in San Martin de Lima square, in Lima, Peru, 14 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar
14/16
Brother and sister, Martin Leham and Sharon Pretotius pose for a picture at a family gathering to celebrate 35 years of health, 14 November 2020. 35 years ago Sharon donated to her brother in 1985. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
15/16
Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the race and the 7th world championship after the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul on November 15, 2020. (Photo by TOLGA BOZOGLU / POOL / AFP)
16/16
Pretoria Central Police Station, Tshwane District Offices is pictured while temporarily closed for decontamination due to Covid 19, 15 November 2020. They have advised the public that the Community Service Center will be operating at the same building, Auditorium Pretoria Central SAPS, entrance at Bosman Street. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.