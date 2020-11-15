48 hours in pictures, 15 November 2020

4/16

A house burns in a village outside the town of Kalbajar, on November 14, 2020, after a peace agreement was signed to end the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. – Villagers outside of Nagorno-Karabakh set their homes on fire on November 11 before fleeing to Armenia ahead of a weekend deadline that will see some disputed territory handed over to Azerbaijan as part of a peace agreement. Residents of the Kalbajar district in Azerbaijan, which has been controlled by Armenian separatists for decades, began a mass exodus this week after it was announced that Azerbaijan would regain control on November 11. Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP