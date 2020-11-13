Multimedia 13.11.2020 12:55 pm

IN PICTURES: Ace Magashule appears in court

Magashule appears on charges related to the Free State asbestos project during his time as premier

A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Aparthied rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule’s alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province.

READ MORE: Ace Magashule granted R200k bail

 

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 12 November 2020 12.11.2020
24 hours in pictures, 11 November 2020 11.11.2020
24 Hours in pictures, 10 November 2020 10.11.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC

Crime ‘Alcohol one of the biggest generators of violent crime,’ says Bheki Cele

Courts Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant turns state witness

Crime Serial killer the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ dies aged 74

Covid-19 EU sees vaccinations within months as cases top 1m in Italy


today in print

Read Today's edition