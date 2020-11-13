IN PICTURES: Ace Magashule appears in court

Magashule appears on charges related to the Free State asbestos project during his time as premier
A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Aparthied rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule’s alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Conrad Bornman
2/15
ANC’s Secretary General Ace Magashule appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Apartheid rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule’s alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN
3/15
4/15
5/15
6/15
7/15
Supporters of the ANC’s (African National Congress) Secretary General Ace Magashule gather outside court as he appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Apartheid rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule’s alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN
8/15
Supporters of the ANC’s (African National Congress) Secretary General Ace Magashule are held back by police forces as he appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Apartheid rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule’s alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN
9/15
Supporters of the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule carry a huge cardboard cut-out of him as he appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Conrad Bornman
10/15
Supporters of the ANC’s (African National Congress) Secretary General Ace Magashule gather outside court as he appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Apartheid rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule’s alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN
11/15
Supporters of the ANC’s (African National Congress) Secretary General Ace Magashule are held back by barbed wire as he appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Apartheid rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule’s alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN
12/15
Supporters of the ANC’s (African National Congress) Secretary General Ace Magashule are held back by barbed wire as he appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Apartheid rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule’s alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN
13/15
Supporters of the ANC’s (African National Congress) Secretary General Ace Magashule are held back by barbed wire as he appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Apartheid rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule’s alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN
14/15
Supporters of the ANC’s (African National Congress) Secretary General Ace Magashule are held back by barbed wire as he appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Apartheid rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule’s alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN
15/15
Two members of the SAPS (South African Police Force) hide behind their riot shields during a stand off with supporters of the ANC’s (African national Congress) Secretary General Ace Magashule as he appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Apartheid rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule’s alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN
