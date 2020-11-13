IN PICTURES: Ace Magashule appears in court

8/15

Supporters of the ANC’s (African National Congress) Secretary General Ace Magashule are held back by police forces as he appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Apartheid rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule’s alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN