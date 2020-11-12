24 hours in pictures, 12 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Regina Bento Sequeira, a 59-year-old lawyer and candidate for the municipal elections in Brazil, which holds the first round on November 15, poses for a picture in Rio de Janeiro, on November 11, 2020. – After losing eight elections, Sequeira came up with a plan to win a city council seat in Brazil: she reinvented herself as a superhero, “Captain Chloroquine.” The name — which will actually appear on the ballot for the country’s local elections on Sunday — is a nod to her political idol, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who hails chloroquine as a wonder drug against COVID-19 despite a slate of studies finding it is ineffective. (Photo by Carl DE SOUZA / AFP) 2/12 Saltbush lambs graze on the grass close to Le Mont-Saint-Michel, in Normandy, northwestern France, on November 12, 2020 as France is on a second lockdown aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP) 3/12 Demonstrators from the hospitality industry march with a banner reading “RIP La Algaba, Virus = Politics” during a protest against new coronavirus measures taken by the Andalusian regional government in Sevilla on November 12, 2020. – Spain’s coronavirus death toll surged to over 40,000 with infections passing the 1.4 million mark, while the rate of new cases continued to grow, health ministry data showed. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) 4/12 A man rows a boat amid dense fog in the Dal Lake in Srinagar on November 12, 2020. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) 5/12 Palestinian men walk past street art showing doctors mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 12, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP) 6/12 People protest during a rally against the country’s agreement to end fighting with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in Yerevan on November 12, 2020. – Armenia on November 12, 2020 arrested 10 leading opposition figures for violently protesting against a Russian-brokered peace deal that ended weeks of fighting with Azerbaijan and sparked fury with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP) 7/12 A woman harvests marigold flowers ahead of the upcoming Hindu Tihar (Diwali) festival in Ichangu Narayan village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu on November 12, 2020. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) 8/12 Traffic flows past an iconic century-old fig tree, after a presidential declaration was issued to save the centenary tree from being cut down to make way for a Chinese-funded highway in Westlands district of Nairobi, Kenya on November 12, 2020. – Kenyan conservationists launched a campaign to protect the century-old tree from being taken down and a decree issued by Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta described the famed tree as a “beacon of Kenya’s cultural and ecological heritage” as the plan to uproot the iconic fig tree has been abandoned. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP) 9/12 Protesters hold placards during an anti-France demonstration in Lahore on November 12, 2020. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) 10/12 This aerial view photo shows one of two “Varbergs Giants”, a giant sculpture by French artist Xavier Veilhan displayed in Varberg, south of Stockholm on November 12, 2020. – French artist Xavier Veilhan won the first prize in the art competition of the city of Stockholm announced in 2018 as part of the urban development project Fokus Skarholmen. The giants together consist of 89 large sky-blue concrete blocks assembled into finished sculptures. The largest blocks weigh six tons each. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) 11/12 Medical staff take care of a patient infected with the Covid-19 novel coronavirus upon his arrival by helicopter as he is transfered from Lyon to Strasbourg University Hospital, eastern France, on November 12, 2020. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP) 12/12 A view Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye) ferris wheel after the installation of all 48 pods, in the Gulf city of Dubai, on November 12, 2020. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)

