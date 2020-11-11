24 hours in pictures, 11 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 Member of the Indian Army Jawans (soldiers) Captain Shivam Singh (L) belonging to the ‘ASC Tornadoes’ daredevil bike team comes out from the fire after his bike skidded during a world record attempt for the ‘Longest ride through tunnel of fire’ held at ASC centre & College in Bangalore, India, 10 November 2020. According to the report, the record was achieved by Shivam Singh through tunnel fire recording 127 meters and the existing record was 120.40 meter by Enrico Schoeman and Andre de Kock both from South Africa on 05 September 2014. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV 2/10 A veteran arrives to observe a 2 minute silence for Armistice day in remembrance of the nations war dead on November 11, 2020 in London. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) 3/10 Voter casting vote at voting station for Ward 32 during the by-elections on November 11, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that it was the largest by-elections that ever took place in South Africa on a single day with 107 seats up for grabs in 95 wards. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart) 4/10 Performers are photographed at their final dress rehearsal for the opening of Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre with ‘Rhythms – The Gumboots Show’, 11 November 2020. The show will be live at Gold Reef City for just four shows on Friday, 13 November and Saturday 14 November. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 5/10 An EFF member greets Gauteng premier David Makhura during his visit to Naledi residents in Soweto who barricaded roads leading to voting stations in the area on the first day of by-elections which are held in 95 wards countrywide, 11 November 2020. Naledi residents refused to vote since they didn’t have power for the last 7 months. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 6/10 Naledi residents in Soweto barricade roads leading to voting stations in the area on the first day of by-elections which are held in 95 wards countrywide, 11 November 2020. Naledi residents refused to vote since they didn’t have power for the last 7 months. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 7/10 People take a pictures as the EH216 drone taxi, made by Chinese pilotless air taxi firm Ehang, flies at the transport ministry’s event to test an unmanned air taxi service for the commercialization of urban air mobility services in 2025; in Yeouido, western Seoul, South Korea, 11 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN 8/10 Hindu devotees participate as they sit with lamps and pray at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple during the Rakher Upobash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 November 2020. Lokenath Brahmachari, who is called Baba Lokenath, was an 18th-century Hindu saint and philosopher in Bengal. Sometimes he is even considered to be a living god. Hindu devotees fast and pray in earnest to the gods for their favors during the ritual called Kartik Brati or Rakher Upobash traditionally. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM 9/10 Manthos Valsamidis, climbing athlete and medical student, trains at a climbing wall he has built in the living room of his house in Thessaloniki, Greece, 10 November 2020. (issued 11 Novemeber 2020), as COVID-19 measures have forced many to adapt to the new quarantine conditions. The medical student at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and athlete of the National Climbing Team turned his home into a climbing gym, wanting not to lose his training routine. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS 10/10 Multiple sky-divers fly over Giza’s Pyramids during the third edition of Egypt’s Air Sport Festival in Giza, Egypt, 10 November 2020. Dozens of international athletes participated in the third edition of Egypt’s air sports festival. Picture: EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

