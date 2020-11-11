Multimedia 11.11.2020 04:04 pm

WATCH: ‘Lockdown’ named Collins Dictionary’s 2020 word of the year

A view shows shared electric scooters parked in front of the Coliseum monument on June 22, 2020 in Rome, as the country eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. With deconfinement and good weather, self-service shared electric scooters have invaded the streets of Rome in recent days, a novelty in the Eternal City, which in turn is discovering the joys and nuisances of new forms of mobility. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

‘Lockdown’ was a rarely used word, but has become a daily tool as many countries around the world tackle the pandemic. 

Collins Dictionary has announced their word of 2020 and the clear winner is ‘lockdown’.

A representative from Collins Dictionary said their caucus meet-ups every month add more words into their lists from newspapers, magazines, social media to assess the language used in these platforms.

The panel then decides which new and existing words that pop up frequently should be in the top 10.

It comes as no surprise that the top words included coronavirus and Covid-19 as the world has been gripped by the unprecedented pandemic.

With many governments around the world putting in place measures to tackle Covid-19, lockdowns were implemented to help stop the spread of the virus.

