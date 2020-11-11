WATCH: ‘Lockdown’ named Collins Dictionary’s 2020 word of the year

Collins Dictionary has announced their word of 2020 and the clear winner is ‘lockdown’.

A representative from Collins Dictionary said their caucus meet-ups every month add more words into their lists from newspapers, magazines, social media to assess the language used in these platforms.

The panel then decides which new and existing words that pop up frequently should be in the top 10.

It comes as no surprise that the top words included coronavirus and Covid-19 as the world has been gripped by the unprecedented pandemic.

With many governments around the world putting in place measures to tackle Covid-19, lockdowns were implemented to help stop the spread of the virus.

‘Lockdown’ was a rarely used word, but has become a daily tool as many countries around the world tackle the pandemic.

