24 Hours in pictures, 10 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/9 A Palestinian man plays with one of his two lion cubs at his house in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 9, 2020. Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP 2/9 A man sleeps inside a protection bubble, used by a pub for its customers as part of coronavirus social distancing measures, during a newly-instated curfew in Bucharest late on November 9, 2020. – The Romanian government imposed the 30-day nationwide curfew starting November 9, with people’s movements prohibited between 11pm and 5am, with exceptions such as professional interest or medical assistance, and mandatory mask-wearing in all public spaces. Romania reported a record 10,260 new COVID-19 cases on November 6, the highest single-day increase to date in the eastern European countries. Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP 3/9 A school student crosses a street in Tokyo on November 10, 2020. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP 4/9 Daredevil motorcycle rider Captain Shivam Singh (C) from the ‘Tornadoes’ motorcycle acrobatic team of the Indian Armed Forces comes out ablaze after catching fire while riding his bike through a tunnel of fire during an attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records in Bangalore on November 10, 2020. – Shivam Singh broke the Guinness Book of World Records passing 127 m and escaped with minor injuries. Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP 5/9 Izinyoka-nyoka (illegal electricity connections) at Kya Sands in Johannesburg, 10 November 2020. Residents pay R250 a per shack a month to the people who connected it illegally. Eskom is losing billions of rands from these connections. Picture;Nigel Sibanda 6/9 People take photographs as they walk under an autumn leaves decoration of a foot bridge in New Taipei city, Taiwan, 10 November 2020. The design aims to give people the feeling of autumn and enjoyment while passing the foot bridge. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO 7/9 Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after attending a cabinet meeting in London, Britain, 10 November 2020. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL 8/9 MK Veterans at Burgers Park before marching to the Union Buildings in protest for Liberation war veterans, 10 November 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/9 Nearly over flowing rivers are pictured in Soweto after heavy rainfalls in the area, 10 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.