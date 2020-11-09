24 hours in pictures, 9 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world
French air force’s aerobatics demonstration unit “Patrouille de France” (PAF) flies over French skipper Jeremie Beyou sailing his Charal monohull at the start of the solo round-the-world Vendee Globe yachting race on November 8, 2020 off the western-France coasts of Les Sables-d’Olonne. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
A man shows on November 8, 2020, in Munster, eastern France, a message probably lost by a carrier pigeon in 1910, sent by a German officer and miraculously resurfaced in 2020 in Alsace where it was found by chance. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
View of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Eta in the municipality of La Lima, department of Cortes, Honduras, on November 8, 2020. Scores of people have died or remain unaccounted for as the remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed floods and triggered landslides on its deadly march across Central America. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP)
A man walks past the National Assembly building, as heavy fog and air pollution dominate the sky over the Serbian capital Belgrade on November 8, 2020. According to the AirVisual app, Belgrade has several times in the last week been among the most polluted cities in the world. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)
A person walks their dog in the morning mist at sunrise in Greenwich Park in south London on November 9, 2020. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
A vendor selling cotton candy waits for customers at a park during sunset amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 9, 2020. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
Jacaranadas in bloom in Houghton, Johanneburg, 9 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
Jacaranda trees in bloom in a quiet street in Brooklyn, Pretoria, 9 November 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Member of the ABS Veterans League, Casper Rossouw, makes sure the medals on Dirk Burger are hanging correctly ahead of the ceremony. The City of Cape Town hosted Remembrance Sunday inside the Civic Centre due to heavy rain. Remembrance Day (sometimes known informally as Poppy Day owing to the tradition of the remembrance poppy) is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to remember the members of their armed forces who have died in the line of duty. Following a tradition inaugurated by King George V in 1919, the day is also marked by war remembrances in many non-Commonwealth countries. Remembrance Day is observed on 11 November in most countries to recall the end of hostilities of First World War on that date in 1918. Hostilities formally ended “at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month”, in accordance with the armistice signed by representatives of Germany and the Entente between 5:12 and 5:20 that morning. (“At the 11th hour” refers to the passing of the 11th hour, or 11:00 am.) The First World War officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on 28 June 1919. In South Africa, Remembrance Day is not a public holiday. Commemoration ceremonies are usually held on the nearest Sunday, at which the “Last Post” is played by a bugler followed by the observation of a two-minute silence. Ceremonies to mark the event in South Africa are held at the Cenotaph in Cape Town,[37] and in Pretoria at the Voortrekker Monument cenotaph and the War Memorial at the Union Buildings. Many high schools hold Remembrance Day services to honour the past pupils who died in the two World Wars and the Border war. In addition, the South African Legion of Military Veterans holds a street collection on the nearest Saturday to gather funds to assist in welfare work among military veterans (Wikipedia).
(Photo by Gallo Images/Roger Sedres)
A man walks past a mural by Australian artist Scott Marsh depicting US President Donald Trump, painted on a wall in Sydney on November 9, 2020. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)
Balloons are released at the Independence Monument during a ceremony marking Cambodia’s Independence Day in Phnom Penh on November 9, 2020. Cambodia is celebrating its 67th anniversary of its independence from France in 1953. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)
This aerial view shows autumnal coloured trees at the Hengsteysee lake in Hagen, western Germany on November 9, 2020. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
