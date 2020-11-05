24 hours in pictures, 5 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 A Palestinian man rides a horse during sunset along Gaza beach, in west Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 04 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER 2/10 EFF members protest in Church square, Pretoria, 5 November 2020 ahead of their march to the Department of Employment and Labour, as well as the SASSA offices demanding among other things that workers receive the R350 unemployment relief and TERS monies. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/10 Minneapolis State Patrol arrest journalists and people protesting against racism and issues with the presidential election after they blocked interstate 94 in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 4, 2020. Protesters and journalists were released later in the night. Democrats and Republicans girded November 4 for a legal showdown to decide the winner of the tight presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) 4/10 Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu at the Women’s Summit in Johannesburg, 5 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 5/10 A young man paints a sign on a wall of a damaged shop that reads: “no to violence, Toumodi is the basis” in the market of Toumodi on November 4, 2020, during a campaign of non-violence and peace awareness by young volunteers after inter-community clashes during the country’s presidential election of October 31, 2020. Ivory Coast is caught in a standoff after Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara won a third term by a landslide in October 31, 2020’s vote, which was boycotted by the opposition claiming an “electoral coup” in a nation with a constitutional two-term presidential limit. (Photo by SIA KAMBOU / AFP) 6/10 Matric pupils at Sekano Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto prepare to sit for their first matric exam, 5 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 7/10 Two men watch the sun rise behind Tower Bridge on the River Thames on a cold and clear morning in London, Britain, 04 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES 8/10 A man wades through flood waters as he leaves the Alemania suburb, which was flooded by the overflow of the La Arenera stream, due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta, now degraded to a tropical storm, in the city of El Progreso, department of Yoro, 260 kms north of Tegucigalpa, on November 4, 2020. Hurricane Eta slowed to tropical storm speeds on Wednesday morning even as it pummeled Nicaragua, killing two people there and one in neighboring Honduras, while unleashing fierce winds and heavy downpours. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP) 9/10 This photograph taken on November 5, 2020 shows vehicles as they move on Paris’ ring road known as “Le peripherique” on the seventh day of a lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP) 10/10 Revellers are seen in the street after pub closing time in Leeds, northern England on November 4, 2020, on the eve of a second novel coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in an effort to combat soaring infections. English pubs call last orders at the bar for a month on Wednesday evening, as the country effectively shuts down from November 5, for the second time this year to try to cut coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that the lockdown for England would end “automatically” in four weeks, as he tried to placate party critics over the spiralling economic fallout. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

