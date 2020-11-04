24 hours in pictures, 4 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world
Pastor Mboro attending Bushiri’s bail hearing at the Pretoria Magistrates court, 4 November 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Self proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary in the Pretoria Magistrates court during their bail application for, 4 November 2020, Pretoria. Bushiri and his wife were released on R200 000 bail. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Followers of self claimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri outside the Pretoria Magistrates Court in support of him during his bail application, 4 November 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Pastor Mboro after attending Bushiri’s bail hearing was accosted by ECG followers and got on top of his BMW I8 to speak to them, 4 November 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Supporters of the Democratic party hold signs outside the Miami-Dade County Election Department in Miami, Florida on November 3, 2020. The US started voting Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump’s uniquely brash and bruising presidency, which Democratic opponent and frontrunner Joe Biden urged Americans to end to restore “our democracy.” (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
A woman poses for a photo during an election night watch party organized by a group called “Villagers for Trump” in The Villages, Florida, on November 3, 2020. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP)
City of Johannesburg contract workers and reservists hold a picket outside the Mayor’s office in Johannesburg, 4 November 2020, to demand permanent jobs. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
This photo taken on November 1, 2020 shows a tourist posing for a photograph on a larger-than-life sized figure of a gorilla made of rice straw in an amusement park on the shores of Huay Tueng Thao lake outside Chiang Mai. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
Pharmacy Direct CEO Gavie Erasmus and EFF Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema speak to media in Johannesburg, 4 October 2020, after EFF visited the Pharmacy Direct CEO over unpaid TERS funds. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A supporter of Argentine former football star and coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata Diego Maradona displays his tattoo, outside the hospital where he will undergo brain surgery for a blood clot, in Olivos, Buenos Aires province, on November 3, 2020. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
DCJ Raymond Zondo at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 4 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
Former SAA Chairperson, Dudu Myeni testifies at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 4 November 2020, via Zoom. Picture: Neil McCartney
Children from a Kindergarden surround a giant turtle they found on the beach in southern Jutland in Denmark on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Two councellors from the closest Naturcenter Toennisgaard were called, upon their arrival they determined that the turtle in question was a Leatherback Turtle which normally lives in the Pacific ocean off the coast of Mexico. The turtle had died when the children found it. (Photo by STR / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)
Supporters of Ivory Coast’s re-elected President Alassane Ouattara of the ruling RHDP coalition party, celebrate his victory in the Presidential Elections in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 03 November 2020. Incumbent President Alassane Ouattara won the election, and will embark on his third term in office. Picture: EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
A graffiti mural, created by the street artist Harry Greb, is dedicated to Italian actor Gigi Proietti in the Tufello neighborhood where he lived, in Rome, Italy, 03 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
