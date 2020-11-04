24 hours in pictures, 4 November 2020

13/15

Children from a Kindergarden surround a giant turtle they found on the beach in southern Jutland in Denmark on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Two councellors from the closest Naturcenter Toennisgaard were called, upon their arrival they determined that the turtle in question was a Leatherback Turtle which normally lives in the Pacific ocean off the coast of Mexico. The turtle had died when the children found it. (Photo by STR / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)