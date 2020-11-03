24 hours in pictures, 3 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Katlego Moswane Maboe a South African TV presenter, singer-songwriter arrives at Cape Town Regional Court about custody of their son with his ex partner Monique Muller on November 03, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 2/12 Workers clean the exterior of the Museum of the Future in Dubai’s financial district on November 3, 2020. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) 3/12 This aerial view taken on November 2, 2020 in Izmir shows search and rescue teams looking for victims at the site of a collapsed building in Izmir after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s western coast and parts of Greece. Rescue workers were searching eight buildings in Izmir on November 1, despite dwindling hope for survivors, as the death toll of a powerful magnitude earthquake which hit western Turkey rose to 49. The 7.0-magnitude quake has also injured 896 in Turkey, the Turkish emergency authority AFAD said, after striking on October 30 afternoon near the west coast town of Seferihisar in Izmir province. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) 4/12 Residents scour through debris looking for anything salvageable at a building which caught fire a few days ago resulting in 2 deaths, 3 November 2020. The residents took to the streets of Alexandra this morning protesting about their living conditions. They are demanding that they are given services like electricity, water and basic services. Picture: Neil McCartney 5/12 Children play football in the middle of the street in Alexandra, 3 November 2020, during a protest. The residents of a building that burnt down this weekend took to the streets protesting about their living conditions. They are demanding that they are given services like electricity, water and basic services. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/12 A ring made with 7,801 diamonds is pictured at a diamond store after the Indian jeweller Kotti Srikanth who self designed the ring was awarded with the Guinness World Record for the most diamonds set in one ring, in Hyderabad on November 3, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) 7/12 Workers clear empty beer bottles along Atlas Road and the N12 in Boksburg, 3 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 8/12 Visitors look at a work entitled ‘Brave Beauties, Durban’ by South African artist Zanele Muholi during a press preview at the Tate Modern gallery in London, Britain, 03 November 2020. A photo exhibit dedicated to Zanele Muholi presents 260 works in a retrospective of the artist’s career to date and tells the stories of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and intersex lives in South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA 9/12 Punters watch the spectator-free Melbourne Cup horse race on a laptop as they picnic in a park overlooking the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne on November 3, 2020. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) 10/12 Austrian forensic police work on November 3, 2020 in the area of the multiple shootings shooting that occurred on the eve in the center of Vienna, Austria. A huge manhunt was under way November 3, 2020 after gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least three people and wounding several more in what the Austrian Chancellor described as a “repulsive terror attack”. One of the suspected killers, identified as an Islamic State group sympathiser, was shot dead by police who said they were searching for at least one more assailant still at large. (Photo by HERBERT PFARRHOFER / APA / AFP) 11/12 Myanmar nationalist Buddhist monks hold posters with the image of U Wirathu during a demonstration in front of Yangon western district court, Yangon, Myanmar, 03 November 2020. Wirathu, who has been on the run since May 2019, surrendered himself to police on 02 November. Yangon Western District Court on 28 May 2019 had issued an arrest warrant against him under sedition laws article 124(a) for his attempts to excite disaffection towards the government, a crime carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Picture: EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO 12/12 People walk past a shark character from the children’s song “Baby Shark” at Seoul Plaza in Seoul on November 3, 2020, a day after the song became the most-watched YouTube video with more than seven billion plays. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

