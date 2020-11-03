Video/pics: Alex residents protest after weekend shack fires destroy homes, kill two

Alexandra township residents closed off main roads during a service delivery protest on Tuesday, reports Alex News.

⚠️ALERT

Alexandra Protest Action on Vincent Tshabalala (London Rd) btwn 6th & 3rd Ave. The road is blockaded in both directions with burning tyres & rocks. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/YyfsKBT43l — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) November 3, 2020

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, residents are demanding communication from the City of Johannesburg and the area’s councillor. This is after 30 shacks burnt down on Sunday.

Two people, including a toddler, lost their lives in the fire that broke out in 8th Avenue.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed a one-year-old toddler and a 30-year-old man died in the blaze.

“W still don’t know what caused the fire. I am sure the city will soon attend to the community,” he said.

Filha said the protest was not violent, but London Road between 6th and 3rd avenues were blocked in both directions with burning tyres and rocks.

Updates will follow as more information is made available.

Republished with permission from Caxton publication Alex News.

Photographs by The Citizen photographer, Neil McCartney.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.