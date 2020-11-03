Multimedia 3.11.2020 03:16 pm

Video/pics: Alex residents protest after weekend shack fires destroy homes, kill two

Itumeleng Komana and Citizen reporter
Children play football in the middle of the street in Alexandra, 3 November 2020, during a protest. The residents of a building that burnt down this weekend took to the streets protesting about their living conditions. They are demanding that they are given services like electricity, water and basic services. Picture: Neil McCartney

A shack fire on Sunday killed a toddler and a 30-year-old man, prompting residents to protest over their living conditions and the lack of basic service delivery.

Alexandra township residents closed off main roads during a service delivery protest on Tuesday, reports Alex News

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, residents are demanding communication from the City of Johannesburg and the area’s councillor. This is after 30 shacks burnt down on Sunday. 

Two people, including a toddler, lost their lives in the fire that broke out in 8th Avenue.

A protest in which residents of a building that caught fire a few days ago resulting in two deaths blockaded London Road in Alexandra, 3 November, 2020 over concerns about their living conditions. Picture: Neil McCartney

 

Children take advantage of the space and play during a protest in which residents of a building that caught fire a few days ago resulting in two deaths blockaded London Road in Alexandra. They are demanding they be given electricity, water and basic services. Picture: Neil McCartney

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed a one-year-old toddler and a 30-year-old man died in the blaze. 

“W still don’t know what caused the fire. I am sure the city will soon attend to the community,” he said. 

Residents scour through the debris looking for anything salvageable during a protest in which residents of a building that caught fire a few days ago resulting in two deaths. Picture: Neil McCartney

Filha said the protest was not violent, but London Road between 6th and 3rd avenues were blocked in both directions with burning tyres and rocks. 

Picture: Neil McCartney

Picture: Neil McCartney

Updates will follow as more information is made available. 

Republished with permission from Caxton publication Alex News

Photographs by The Citizen photographer, Neil McCartney. 

