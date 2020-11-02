Multimedia 2.11.2020 05:00 pm

24 hours in pictures, 2 November 2020

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
48 hours in pictures, 1 November 2020 1.11.2020
Best of Halloween 2020 1.11.2020
24 Hours in pictures, 30 October 2020 30.10.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Municipalities still owe Eskom R31.5bn as debt grows

Motoring News WATCH: Drag Race: Powered-up Toyota Hilux vs Ford Ranger Thunder

Politics Big challenge for Steenhuisen

World ‘Oldies’ vow to punish Trump

Politics A warning for Malema


today in print

Read Today's edition