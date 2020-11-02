24 hours in pictures, 2 November 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/11 A French Navy officer stand on his position with machine gun on a Navy Panther helicopter on board of the French warship stealth frigate La Fayette sailing off Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus and Turkey coasts, on October 26, 2020. – The stealth frigate La Fayette and its 170 crew members keep their eyes open and ears strained day and night in this highly strategic maritime space, where the discovery of fabulous gas fields has raised tensions a notch in recent months between Athens and Ankara, at odds over their respective maritime borders. (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP) 2/11 A member of the ground staff cleans the court prior to men’s singles first round tennis match on day 1 at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 – Paris Masters (Paris Bercy) – indoor tennis tournament at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 2, 2020. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 3/11 A woman mourns by the grave of her grandmother, victim of the new coronavirus pandemic, in the cemetery “Covid-19”, on the Day of the Dead, in Tegucigalpa, on November 2, 2020. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP) 4/11 Kayakers practice on Chisinau’s Valea Morilor lake on November 2, 2020. (Photo by SERGEI GAPON / AFP) 5/11 Search and rescue teams look for victims at the site of a collapsed building in Izmir on November 2, 2020, after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s western coast and parts of Greece two days ago. – Rescue workers were searching eight buildings in Izmir on November 1, despite dwindling hope for survivors, as the death toll of a powerful magnitude earthquake which hit western Turkey rose to 49. The 7.0-magnitude quake has also injured 896 in Turkey, the Turkish emergency authority AFAD said, after striking on October 30 afternoon near the west coast town of Seferihisar in Izmir province. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) 6/11 Christian devotees offer prayers at the graves of their relatives during the All Souls Day celebrations at a cemetery in Kolkata on November 2, 2020. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) 7/11 Two police officers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus disease walk on Red Square in downtown Moscow on November 2, 2020. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) 8/11 German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a face mask as she leaves after a press conference on the current situation amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic, following a meeting with her so-called Corona-Cabinet, on November 2, 2020 in Berlin. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) 9/11 BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP 10/11 Followers of self claimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri outside the Pretoria Magistrates Court in support of during his bail applicaton, 2 November 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 11/11 PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – NOVEMBER 02: Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida at the official ceremony of Miss SA as Brand SA Ambassador on November 02, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. According to media release, the official ceremony makes her part of a collective of ambassadors who raises the South African flag as they articulate the country identity, eyeing long-term positive reputation and global competitiveness. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

