48 hours in pictures, 1 November 2020

1/9 Former US President Barack Obama arrives to speak for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, on October 31, 2020. Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP 2/9 Search and rescue teams look for victims in the rubble of a collapsed building on November 01, 2020, in Izmir, after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s western coast and parts of Greece. – Rescue workers were searching eight buildings in Izmir on November 1, despite dwindling hope for survivors, as the death toll of a powerful magnitude earthquake which hit western Turkey rose to 49. The 7.0-magnitude quake has also injured 896 in Turkey, the Turkish emergency authority AFAD said, after striking on Friday afternoon near the west coast town of Seferihisar in Izmir province. Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP 3/9 The “blue moon”, the second full moon of a calendar month, is seen over the La Plata River, near a crane, in Buenos Aires, on October 31, 2020 Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP 4/9 A couple poses during a photo session at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 31 October 2020. Sao Paulo opens its parks after eight months closed due to coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA 5/9 A man stands on the shore of Manila Bay in Manila, Philippines, 01 November 2020. Super Typhoon Goni, with winds forecasted to reach over 240 kilometers per hour, made landfall on 01 November 2020, in the Philippine provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur and Quezon. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO 6/9 Left wing protesters use flares during a protest supporting former squatted building ‘Liebig 34’ in Berlin, Germany, 31 October 2020. Left wing protestors marched thru Berlin’s Friedrichshain quarter in support of the residents of the squatted building at Liebig street 34, who were evicted on 09 October 2020. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER 7/9 Rescue workers rest after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020. According to media reports, at least 49 people have died and more than 800 have been injured during the earthquake. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN 8/9 Environmental activists protest against nuclear power at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, 01 November 2020. The rally was to raise public awareness about the harmful effects of radiation-tainted nuclear waste. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN 9/9 City parks cut down and remove a giant tree that was uprooted in a storm on 31 October 2020, in Roodepoort. The tree completely blocked the road as well as damaging 2 houses and bringing down the power lines. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

