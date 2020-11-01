Halloween 31 October 2020

7/14

Young people celebrate Halloween in the vicinity of the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium, in Bogota, Colombia, early 31 October 2020. Colombia is preparing for an atypical Halloween celebration, a party in which on the night of 31 October, children usually go out in disguise to ask for sweets on the streets of towns and cities, some of which decreed curfews to prevent crowds from spreading plus the pandemic. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda