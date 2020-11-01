Halloween 31 October 2020

Halloween in pictures from South Africa and around the world.
Halloween is a celebration observed in many countries around the world on the 31 October. Trick or treating through neighborhoods and carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns are some activities that take place over Halloween.
Brandon Clarke walks the streets dressed as en evil clown during Halloween on October 31, 2019 in Salem, Massachusetts. – Salem is a mecca for witches and fans of the occult, attracting thousands of visitors from around the world every year to celebrate the Halloween holiday. Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP
Pedestrians walk past a graffiti mural depicting Pennywise the clown from horror novelist Stephen King’s It, 30 October 2020, in Westdene, Johannesburg, ahead of Halloween, which is celebrated on 31 October. The mural also features well known horror characters such as Chucky from Child’s Play and Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Picture: Michel Bega
A boy wears his scary mask during the annual Halloween party at the 27 Boxes in Johannesburg, South Africa, 31 October 2020. Hundreds of local residents gathered to the dress up, trick-or-treat and have a best dressed competition. Halloween has its roots in an ancient, pre-Christian Celtic festival named Samhain. The Celts lived 2,000 years ago and believed that the dead returned to Earth on the Samhain festival. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A women wears her scary mask during the annual Halloween party at the 27 Boxes in Johannesburg, South Africa, 31 October 2020. Hundreds of local residents gathered to the dress up, trick-or-treat and have a best dressed competition. Halloween has its roots in an ancient, pre-Christian Celtic festival named Samhain. The Celts lived 2,000 years ago and believed that the dead returned to Earth on the Samhain festival. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
People in costumes participate in the annual Village Halloween parade on Sixth Avenue
on October 31, 2019 in New York. Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP
Local residents dressed up to trick-or-treat at Halloween party at 27 Boxes in Melville, Johannesburg, 31 October 2020. Halloween is a celebration observed in many countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day. Halloween activities include trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties and carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Young people celebrate Halloween in the vicinity of the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium, in Bogota, Colombia, early 31 October 2020. Colombia is preparing for an atypical Halloween celebration, a party in which on the night of 31 October, children usually go out in disguise to ask for sweets on the streets of towns and cities, some of which decreed curfews to prevent crowds from spreading plus the pandemic. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
Local residents dressed up to trick-or-treat at Halloween party at 27 Boxes in Melville, Johannesburg, 31 October 2020. Halloween is a celebration observed in many countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day. Halloween activities include trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties and carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Local residents dressed up to trick-or-treat at Halloween party at 27 Boxes in Melville, Johannesburg, 31 October 2020. Halloween is a celebration observed in many countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day. Halloween activities include trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties and carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A full moon or Halloween Blue Moon is seen in Alcala de Henares, Madrid, 31 October 2020. ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ features the second full moon of the month, also known as a Blue Moon, as well as a total lunar eclipse, which is often referred to as a ‘blood moon’ because the moon turns a reddish color when it passes through Earth’s shadow. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR
A magician performs during a Halloween party at 27 Boxes in Melville, Johannesburg, 31 October 2020. Halloween is a celebration observed in many countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day. Halloween activities include trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties and carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A witch performs during a Halloween party at 27 Boxes in Melville, Johannesburg, 31 October 2020. Halloween is a celebration observed in many countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day. Halloween activities include trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties and carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Local residents dressed up to trick-or-treat at Halloween party at 27 Boxes in Melville, Johannesburg, 31 October 2020. Halloween is a celebration observed in many countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day. Halloween activities include trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties and carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A member of the Delirio dance company performs as the devil during the ‘Hechizo’ (Spell) virtual show, inspired by the legend of the merry widow on Halloween night, in Cali, Colombia, 31 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR
