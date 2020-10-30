24 Hours in pictures, 30 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 Palestinians gesture during a protest against comments by French President Emmanuel Macron defending cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, in the al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, in the Old City of Jerusalem, on October 30, 2020. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) 2/11 (LtoR) Soft, medium and hard F1 Pirelli tyres are presented at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, on October 30, 2020, two days ahead of the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) 3/11 A French policeman secures the Great Mosque of Paris prior to the friday prayers on the first day of a second national general lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 on October 30, 2020, as France protects its places of worship after placing its terror alert at maximum a day after a knife attack in a church of the southern city of Nice. (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP) 4/11 Demonstrators burn smoke bombs during a protest action of representatives of different Ukrainian political parties and movements outside the constitutional court building in Kiev on October 30, 2020. – Activists protested against the ruling of Ukraine’s constitutional court that blocked a number of anti-corruption laws including on free public access to officials’ declarations, a significant rollback of Ukraine’s anti-corruption reforms. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) 5/11 A demonstrator throws a smoke bomb during a protest action of representatives of different Ukrainian political parties and movements outside the constitutional court building in Kiev on October 30, 2020. – Activists protested against the ruling of Ukraine’s constitutional court that blocked a number of anti-corruption laws including on free public access to officials’ declarations, a significant rollback of Ukraine’s anti-corruption reforms. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) 6/11 Norway´s Prime Minister Erna Solberg (L) dances with children at Lunde primary school in Skien, Norway, on October 30, 2020. (Photo by Terje Bendiksby / NTB / AFP) 7/11 A woman, wearing a face mask, lays flowers in front of the Notre-Dame de l’Assomption Basilica in Nice on October 30, 2020 during a tribute to the victims killed by a knife attacker the day before. – A 47-year-old man believed to have been in contact with the suspected knifeman who killed three at a church in Nice has been detained for questioning, a judicial source said on October 30, 2020. The man was detained late Thursday after the attack at the city’s Notre-Dame basilica by a 21-year-old Tunisian who arrived in France on October 9. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) 8/11 A visitor looks at historic pictures of the Meiji Shinto Shrine during an event to mark 100 years since its founding in Tokyo on October 30, 2020. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) 9/11 Renault’s Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo arrives by bike to inspect the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, on October 30, 2020, two days ahead of the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) 10/11 Activists of Hindu Sena, a rightwing Hindu group, display pictures of French President Emmanuel Macron during a demonstration to show their support for France in New Delhi on October 30, 2020. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) 11/11 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 29: The Green Fairy character performs during the “Absinthe” show at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on October 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. After being shut down in March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and leaving most people in the industry without work, entertainment is beginning to return to Las Vegas as production shows implement increased safety protocols to comply with current government COVID-19 guidelines. Spiegelworld, the producer of “Absinthe,” put several precautions and procedures in place to reopen, including changing the layout of the seating in their spiegeltent venue, installing an air purification system and decreasing the guest capacity. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

