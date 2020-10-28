24 Hours in pictures, 28 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a new mural by Italian street artist TvBoy, entitled “Supper for six”, inspired by “The last supper” by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci on October 27, 2020 in Naviglio neighbourhood, southern Milan. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
A Republican guard wears a face mask as she takes part in a welcoming ceremony for the Romanian Prime Minister at the National Assembly in Paris, on October 27, 2020. Photo by BENOIT TESSIER / POOL / AFP
Journalists set up their gear near a red carpet outside the Palais des Festivals et des Congres ahead of Cannes 2020 Special, a mini-version of the Cannes Film Festival, on October 27, 2020, in Cannes, southeastern France. – Cannes 2020 Special, held amid the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic after the 73rd edition of the Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2020 was cancelled over sanitary measures, runs from October 27 to 29, 2020. Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP
A picture shows an empty shelve that used to display French products, with a note that reads “we removed all products made in France”, at a supermarket in Kuwait City on October 28, 2020, as part of a boycott in protest of cartoons depicting Islam’s Prophet Mohamed published in the French media. Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP
Iraqi demonstrators chant slogans during a gathering in Haboubi Square in the southern city of Nasiriyah on October 28, 2020, to demand a total overhaul of a political system. Photo by Assaad AL-NIYAZI / AFP
A Yemeni collects a sorghum crop during a harvest season at a field in Sana’a, Yemen, 25 October 2020 (Issued 27 October 2020). According to reports, most Yemenis’ income sources have shrunk, mainly due to prolonged conflict in their Arab country, forcing young people to depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Funeral home employees bury people who died with Covid-19, in the San Rafael cemetery on the border of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, 27 October 2020. Mexico has surpassed 900,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, with nearly 90,000 victims to date. EPA-EFE/LUIS TORRES
A woman carries a child as she navigates a flooded street on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 28 October 2020. According to a report by Cambodia’s National Committee for Disaster Management, at least 44 people have been killed due to heavy flooding. Flooding has affected 19 of the nations provinces and the capital. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA
Common cranes (Grus grus) fly at sunset over the puszta or Hungarian steppe of Hortobagy, near the Elepi lake, some 200 kilometers east of Budapest, Hungary, 21 October 2020. The area of the Hortobagy National Park is the largest gathering place for migrating cranes in Europe. The birds have been arriving continuously from Northern Europe since mid September and they stay here usually till the first frosts before leaving for Africa. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi
Military aircraft fly over buildings to mark the Ohi Day national holiday, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 28 October 2020. The national holiday marks Greek government’s rejection of the ultimatum of surrender issued by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1940 and every year celebrates as the ‘Ohi’ (No) day. This year’s established military parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19 measures. EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS
Lieutenant Colonel Anastasia Biefang, commander of the Bundeswehr Information Technology Battalion 381, during a handover of command ceremony in Storkow (Oder-Spree), Germany, 27 October 2020. Lieutenant Colonel Anastasia Biefang leavesTechnology Battalion 381 in Storkow after three years as the first female transsexual commander of the German armed forces (Bundeswehr). EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Los Angeles Dodgers fans throw fireworks at police as they celebrate the Dodgers winning the 2020 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
Firefighters work at containing the Blue Ridge Fire as it spreads in the hills near homes in Chino Hills, California, USA, 27 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a shop window displaying mannequin heads with masks, in Paris, France, 28 October 2020. France is in the midst of a second wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, recording around 50,000 daily new cases. France has currently placed 45 million of its citizen across several ‘departments’ (counties) under a night-time curfew prohibiting leaving one’s house between 9pm and 6am. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to announce in a televised statement on 28 October new measures to battle the rise in Covid-19 cases – with many speculating a return to lockdown, dubbed ‘reconfinement’. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Alleged underworld boss, Nafiz Modack speaks to a SAPS Anti Gang Unit member after an appearance at the Kempton Park magistrates court in Ekurhuleni, 28 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
Dead and dying geese in pollution are pictured at Zoo Lake, Johannesburg, 28 October 2020. Reasons for the geese dying are unknown. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
