24 Hours in pictures, 28 October 2020

14/16

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a shop window displaying mannequin heads with masks, in Paris, France, 28 October 2020. France is in the midst of a second wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, recording around 50,000 daily new cases. France has currently placed 45 million of its citizen across several ‘departments’ (counties) under a night-time curfew prohibiting leaving one’s house between 9pm and 6am. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to announce in a televised statement on 28 October new measures to battle the rise in Covid-19 cases – with many speculating a return to lockdown, dubbed ‘reconfinement’. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON