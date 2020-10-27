Multimedia 27.10.2020 04:42 pm

24 hours in pictures, 27 October 2020

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 26 October 2020 26.10.2020
48 hours in pictures, 25 October 2020 25.10.2020
24 hours in pictures, 23 October 2020 23.10.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Rumours of another hard lockdown ‘pure speculation’ – Cogta

News Update Gayton and Kenny ‘not to blame’ for abandoned Riverlea mine

Politics Zondo’s a crook, says irate Juju

Covid-19 SA simply cannot afford another hard lockdown, warns professor

Science Moon richer in water than once thought


today in print

Read Today's edition