24 hours in pictures, 27 October 2020

The five suspects on charges of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appear at the Boksburg magistrates court, 27 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
Senzo Meyiwe’s brother, Sifiso Meyiwe, leaves court as the five suspects on charges of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appear at the Boksburg magistrates court, 27 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
Gerrie Nel speaks to media as the five suspects on charges of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appear at the Boksburg magistrates court, 27 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
People protest outside as the five suspects on charges of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appear at the Boksburg magistrates court, 27 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Supreme Court building is reflected into a mans glasses as Supporters of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and pro-choice supporters gather outside of the US Supreme Court as the Senate is expected to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee on Capitol Hill on October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)
People are seen in silhouette as they walk on a seafront at sunset on the French riviera city of Nice, on October 26, 2020. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) march to the Retail Motor Industry (RMI) in Randburg, 27 October 2020. Numsa and it’s members in the motor sector in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, KZN, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape were called to participate in a national march to protest against the Retail Motor Industry (RMI). Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Firefighters put out a fire after a demonstration against curfew and deprivation of rights, in Barcelona, on October 26, 2020. Spain’s Catalonia region said today it was studying imposing a lockdown on weekends to fight the spread of the coronavirus, a day after a nighttime curfew came into effect across the country. Infections have soared in recent days in the wealthy northeastern region, home to around 7.5 million people, as well as the rest of Spain, which last week became the first European Union nation to surpass one million confirmed Covid-19 cases. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Suspect Zane Killian leaves Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on October 27, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that Zane Killian who is accused in the Charl Kinnear murder case faces additional charges which include pinging attorney, William Booth’s phone and also submitting fraudulent documents to the court. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again campaign rally at Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, October 26, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
View of chairs with the names of health workers who died from COVID-19, black ribbons and flowers, during a protest against the healthcare system in Bogota on October 26, 2020. Colombia on Saturday surpassed one million cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the Health Ministry announced. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
The statue of Oliver Reginald Tambo in honour of the late struggle stalwart and global icon is seen OR Tambo International Airport, 27 October 2020, after being unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Kempton Park, in the City of Ekurhuleni, 27 October 2020. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/ GCIS
Firefighters work at controlling the spread of the Blue Ridge Fire in Yorba Linda, Orange County, California, USA, 26 October 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a farmer driving his combine harvester in a cornfield with a labyrinth in the shape of a Coronavirus at the Eickhoff farm in Soest, Germany, 27 October 2020. Every year, the ‘Hof Eickhof’ creates a labyrinth in a maize field with a motif on current events. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
An aerial view shows cars and a bus driving on a street at an autumnal forest near Hattingen, western Germany, on October 26, 2020. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
