24 hours in pictures, 26 October 2020

1/11 Supporters of the Tanzanian ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Revolutionary Party), gathered at the Kibanda Maiti Stadium, during the last campaign rally in Stone Town on October 25, 2020 ahead of the national elections. Tanzanians will go to the polls on October 28, 2020 to elect a president, deputies and local councillors after five years of John Magufuli’s regime, marked by a crackdown on political opponents in a country once viewed as a beacon of stability in East Africa. (Photo by Patrick Meinhardt / AFP) 2/11 Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chilean President Sebastian Pinera’s government on the constitutional referendum voting day at Plaza Italia square in Santiago on October 25, 2020. A year to the day after more than one million people thronged downtown Santiago in the biggest Chile’s social uprising, Chileans vote Sunday on whether to change the country’s dictatorship-era constitution seen as underpinning the nation’s glaring inequalities. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) 3/11 Graffiti artist Rob D works on a newly commissioned piece in Melville, Johannesburg, 26 October 2020. His style is much different from the bright and colourful pieces usually seen in the area as well as Westdene. More of his artwork can be seen on his Instagram page @robdartworks or under his #SprayCanGo. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 4/11 Members of a far-right organization and police remove women from a church who was protesting in front of church against church support for tightening Poland’s already restrictive abortion law in Warsaw on October 25, 2020. Poland constitutional court issued a ruling on October 22, 2020 that further restricts abortion rights in Poland, triggering four straight days of protests across Poland (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP) 5/11 Braamfischer residents barricaded the main street in the area to voice their anger for not having electricity for months because of damaged transformers, 26 October 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 6/11 A woman argues with law enforcement officers during an opposition rally in Minsk, on October 25, 2020, on the final day of an ultimatum set by the opposition for their embattled strongman leader to resign after months of mass protests. (Photo by Stringer / AFP) 7/11 Olive Burrus listens to Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) at campaign stop at the Troy Community Center on October 25, 2020 in Troy, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) 8/11 Gauteng lawyer Eric Bryer lawyer for Zane Kilian at Bellville Magistrate’s Court on October 26, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. According to media reports, Killian stands accused of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communication in the Charl Kinnear case. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 9/11 Iraqi anti-government protesters stand atop a concrete barrier amid clashes with riot police on Al-Jumhuriyah bridge across the Tigris River leading to the highly-fortified Green Zone, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, on October 26, 2020. Dozens of Iraqi protesters again clashed with security forces in Baghdad Monday, a day after a rally marked the first anniversary of the start of nationwide mass anti-government demonstrations. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) 10/11 Hindu devotees submerge a clay idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the Buriganga River during the final day of the Durga Puja festival, in Dhaka on October 26, 2020. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP) 11/11 A Hindu priest stands in front of a fire at the Baramahini Temple during the tenth day of Dashain festival in Bhaktapur, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, on October 26, 2020. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)

