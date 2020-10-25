48 hours in pictures, 25 October 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/11 Award-winning mountaineer and entrepreneur Saray Khumalo leads a new Guinness World Record Cyclothon, 25 October 2020, raising R704 790 for digital literacy, at Planet Fitness in Sandton. Here fellow participants Fundiswa Mbuqe, left, and Motshidisi Letseka offer encouragement. Kumalo teamed up with cancer survivor and cyclist Cindy van Wyk and Momentum Multiply to set a record for the most money raised during an eight-hour static cycling event, which will all go to support a bold iSchoolAfrica initiative. The previous record was R652 130, which was set by a UK-based indoor cycling company in 2016. Picture: Michel Bega 2/11 The former Phoenix West blast furnace is colorfully illuminated in Dortmund, Germany, 24 October, 2020. The light artist Thorsten Pfister ‘lichtkunst.ruhr’ illuminates different historical industrial buildings in the Ruhr area in a variety of colors. The different colors are a symbol for the diversity of the population of the Ruhr area. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL 3/11 The Peaceful Boere march from the Castle to Parliament by about 300 people to pay tribute to murdered farmers on October 25, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. According to media reports, a monument was erected in Paarl in remembrance of those killed on farms. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 4/11 Flames rise from a fire of a pellet fuel company in Przytoczna village, western Poland, 24 October 2020. Pellet fuels are biofuels made from compressed organic matter or biomass. There are no reports of injured people in the accident. Picture: EPA-EFE/LECH MUSZYNSKI 5/11 Shumeez Scott (20) is helped by two times World Longboard Champion Matthew Moir and Yani Trout founder of Nexgen Surf to catch a wave at Muizenberg Beach on October 25, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. October marks Down Syndrome Awareness which is a chance to spread awareness, advocacy, and inclusion throughout the community. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 6/11 Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former US Vice President Joe Biden attend former US President Barack Obama’s drive-in rally campaign event for Biden in North Miami, Florida, USA, on 24 October 2020. Democratic Party nominee former US Vice President Joe Biden faces US President Donald J. Trump in the 03 November 2020 general election. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH 7/11 A Thai LGBT pro-democracy activist flashes the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 October 2020. Pro-democracy protesters take part in a protest calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a rewrite of the new constitution and monarchy reform. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT 8/11 Shudufhadzo Musida has been crowned as Miss South Africa 2020. Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep 9/11 A polling official sits at a polling station during the second day of the first round of Egypt’s parliamentary elections in Giza, Egypt, 25 October 2020. Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Egypt on 24 and 25 October 2020, and on 07 and 08 November 2020 to elect the House of Representatives. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam 10/11 Visitors look a 3D exhibition in the mobile museum “Victory Train” dedicated to the World War II at the Vitebsky railway station in St. Petersburg, Russia, 25 October 2020. The exhibition of the train is a complete composition consisting of eight themed railway cars. Visitors can see the peaceful pre-war life and everyday life of besieged Leningrad, find themselves in a real trench during the battle, help wounded soldiers, participate in the preparation of the offensive operation “Bagration”. The train runs through 13 Russia’s cities and finishing in Volgograd. The exhibition will be held for 36 days and will be open until 27 October in St. Petersburg. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV 11/11 Iraqi protesters wave a national flag as they protest in Baghdad, Iraq, 25 October 2020. A demonstration was held to mark the 25 October 2019 mass protests that resumed a day after some 50 protesters were killed and injured when attempting to enter Baghdad’s heavily fortified ‘Green Zone’, and demand to put those on trial who are responsible for the killed protesters. Picture: EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.