Multimedia 23.10.2020 06:57 pm

24 hours in pictures, 23 October 2020

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 22 October 2020 22.10.2020
24 Hours in pictures, 21 October 2020 21.10.2020
24 hours in pictures, 20 October 2020 20.10.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition