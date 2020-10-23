24 hours in pictures, 23 October 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he meets with fundraisers for the Royal British Legion and service personnel, outside number 10 Downing Street on October 23, 2020, as the British public is being urged to find new ways to support this year’s Poppy Appeal during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) 2/10 A woman carries a bicycle while riding a motorbike with a motorist ride under heavy rain in Bangalore on October 23, 2020. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) 3/10 A protester gestures as they continue to throw stones and block roads during mass protests after preliminary results were released in Conakry on October 23, 2020. Guinea, gripped by days of post-election violence, suffered widespread internet disruptions on October 23, 2020, after preliminary results showed a victory for President Alpha Conde. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP) 4/10 Devotees carry jamara plants used for blessings during the Fulpati procession marking the seventh day of the Nepali Hindu festival ‘Dashain’ in Kathmandu on October 23, 2020. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) 5/10 Enlightened Christian Gathering church followers outside court to support self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and another accused, Landiwe Ntlokwana at the Pretoria magistrate’s court, 23 October 2020, for fraud and money Laundering pertaining on how he purchased a private jet from a white man. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 6/10 An endangered Pickersgill’s reed frog at the Johannesburg Zoo, 23 October 2020. The reintroduction of 400 frogs that will be taking place in Kwazulu Natal, mid November will be the largest release of these frogs by the Amphibian Conservation Project. These endangered frogs are crucial to their environment and are a major preventor of Malaria being spread in that area, Picture: Neil McCartney 7/10 Phenye Modiane performs during Cantiamo-Mzanzi Opera celebration at the Nelson Mandela theatre in Braamfontein, 21 October 2020. This production is the first to open at the theatre after lockdown and will incorporate social distance theatre with ample space between the theatre goers seating. Picture: Neil McCartney 8/10 Surfers enter the water at Urban Surf in Melbourne, Victornia, Australia, 23 October 2020. Urban Surf has reopened to the public following its closure due to stage four coronavirus restrictions in Melbourne. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS 9/10 A musician plays his instrument during the ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of China’s entry into the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23, 2020. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) 10/10 Farmers gather as they burn effigies of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd company Mukesh Ambani (R), and Chairman and Founder of the Adani Group Gautam Adani, to protest against corporate businesses following the recent passing of agriculture bills in the Parliament, during a demonstration in Amritsar on October 23, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)

