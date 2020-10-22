24 hours in pictures, 22 October 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A view of allusive pinatas for the Day of the Dead festivities, in Acapulco in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, 17 October 2020 (Issued 21 October 2020). La Catrina, one of the most characteristic symbols of Mexican culture, has merged with another tradition, the pinatas, in an exercise of reinvention that seeks to vindicate the Day of the Dead despite current circumstances. Day of the Dead will be celebrated on 02 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/David Guzman 2/12 A health worker conducts a COVID-19 coronavirus molecular test in Parkview, Johannesburg, on October 22, 2020, provided free of charge by the City of Johannesburg Health Department. (Photo by LUCA SOLA / AFP) 3/12 Former senior government officials Sybil Ngcobo, Mmakgosi Mosupi, Valdis Romaano and Obakeng Mookeletsi appear at Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, 22 October 2020, on charges relating to 1.2 billion tender awarded during Brian Hlongwa’s term as Gauteng Health MEC. Sybil Ngcobo was released on bail of R8,000 and three others released on bail of R25,000. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda 4/12 Riot police stand guard behind barbed wire road block during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 October 2020. Thousands of pro-democracy protesters take part in a march calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and a rewrite of the new constitution and monarchy reform. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL 5/12 Orlando West resident Anele Ndwandwe after receiving a food parcel from Nelson Mandela Foundation in collaboration with NBA Africa. Food parcels were handed out at Ikageng Youth and children Centre in Orlando West, Soweto, 22 October 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 6/12 A street food vendor wears thick sun block on her face in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 October 2020 (issued 22 October 2020). Skin whitening products are very popular in Thailand and throughout Asia with a global market worth over 8.3 billion US dollar in 2018 according to Grand View Research. In Thailand some women see white skin as being beautiful because it is different, while some feel they feel discrimination against darker skinned women. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL 7/12 Some of the six members of the South African Police Service at the North West High Court where the trial relating to the events that lead to the death of three mine workers and two Police officers at Marikana in August 2016, 22 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/12 People walk in a flooded street on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 22 October 2020. According to a report by Cambodia’s National Committee for Disaster Management, at least 36 people were killed in the aftermath of heavy floods in 18 affected provinces and Phnom Penh. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA 9/12 A worker installs a scaffolding in the building site of the new CaixaForum Valencia in the Agora of the City of Arts and Sciences at the coastal city of Valencia, eastern Spain, 22 October 2020. The inauguration of the building is planned for 2022 after an investment by ‘La Caixa’ Foundation of 19 million euros. The new proposal will provide content for Spanish architect Santiago de Calatrava’s building in the city of Valencia so as to provide the city with a new cultural center aimed to complement the cultural and leisure offer of the area and to become a new benchmark in the city, with an extensive program aimed at all audiences. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO 10/12 Protesters dressed in costumes from the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale gather outside the Supreme Court as the Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to be a Supreme Court Justice in Washington, DC, USA, 22 October 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO 11/12 A statue of a woman by Lebanese artist Hayat Nazer, made out of leftover glass, rubble, and a broken clock marking the time (6:08 PM) of the mega explosion at the port of Beirut is placed opposite to the site of the blast in the Lebanese capital’s harbour, to mark the one year anniversary of the beginning of the anti-government protest movement across the country, on October 20, 2020. Hundreds marched in Beirut on the weekend to mark the first anniversary of a non-sectarian protest movement that has rocked the political elite but has yet to achieve its goal of sweeping reform. A whirlwind of hope and despair has gripped the country in the year since protests began, as an economic crisis and a devastating port explosion two months ago pushed Lebanon deeper into decay. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) 12/12 An aerial view of the pavement in Jewel City as a pedestrian walks past in Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 October 2020. The area has been revitalised as a process of re-development of the once downtrodden downtown district. The effort brought safety, business, more tourists and a lot of color into the area. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

