WATCH: Armed robbery at a restaurant in Sunninghill

Police in Gauteng are yet to give details about an armed robbery on Wednesday at a restaurant in Sunninghill.

The owner of the Istanbul Kebab restaurant, Hakan Solim, would not comment on the incident, referring the matter to the police. He did, however, confirm that “nobody was hurt and everyone is okay”.

In CCTV footage of the robbery, an armed suspect jumps over a balcony, waves a firearm at the patrons of the restaurant and later flees the scene with an accomplice.

More details will follow once the police have provided information about the incident.

