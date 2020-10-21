24 Hours in pictures, 21 October 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/9 US actor Tom Cruise (C) jumps between two taxiboats during the shooting of the film “Mission Impossible: Lybra” in Venice on October 20, 2020. Photo by MARCO SABADIN / AFP 2/9 This handout photo taken and released on October 21, 2020 by the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) shows visitors sitting among movie posters to observe social distancing as they attend at a public talk about South Korean zombie thriller “Peninsula” during the BIFF 2020 at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan. Photo by Handout / BIFF / AFP 3/9 Visitors are seen at staircase of the Jewish Museum in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on October 21, 2020. – The Jewish Museum re-opened on October 21,2020 after more than five years of reconstrution. Photo by STR / AFP 4/9 A Nigerian police emblem is seen burning based during a protest outside their embassy in Pretoria on October 21, 2020 in solidarity with Nigerian youth who are demanding an end to police brutality in the form of The Nigerian Police Force Unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP 5/9 A worker gives final touches to a clay sculpture depicting Hindu goddess Durga before transferring it to a place of worship for the upcoming Hindu festival ‘Durga Puja’ in Chennai on October 21, 2020. Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP 6/9 A pro-democracy protester wears a hat with fake chicken feet hanging from it during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 October 2020. Thousands of pro-democracy protesters take part in a march calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and a rewrite of the new constitution and monarchy reform. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT 7/9 South-African spinto-soprano Kelebogile Besong performs during the final dress rehearsal for the Cantiamo opera, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 October 2020. Directed by Marcus Tebogo Desando the production will feature the internationally-renowned voices of Kimmy Skota, Kelebogile Besong, Thesele Kemane and Phenye Modiane and is the first opera to be staged since the beginning of the Covid-19 coronavirus arrived in South Africa in early March 2020. The one-hour Cantiamo ? Mzansi Opera Celebration features music from Bellini?s I Puritani, Mozart?s Don Giovanni and Verdi?s La Traviata, together with a selection of local compositions showcasing South Africa?s contribution to the global opera repertoire. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 8/9 Some of the six members of the South African Police Service members at the North West High Court where the trial relating to the events that lead to the death of three mine workers and two Police officers in August 2016, 21 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/9 The Gauteng Housing Crisis Community and the Right2Know march to the Gauteng Premier’s office, 21 OCtober 2020, to demand an update on the Rapid Land Release Programme which was introduced in 2017 and transparency on the Mega Housing Project. Picture: Michel Bega

