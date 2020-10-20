24 hours in pictures, 20 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A man holds a panga as they chase a counter group during clashes between youths in Apo, Abuja, Nigeria, on October 20, 2020, following the ongoing demonstrations against the unjustly brutality of the Nigerian Police Force Unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP) 2/12 Pedestrians, one wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walk past an art installation entitled “Out of Order” by artist David Mach, in Kingston, south of London on October 20, 2020. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) 3/12 Some of the six members of the South African Police Services at the North West High Court where the trial relating to the events that lead to the death of three mine workers and two Police officers in August 2016, 20 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/12 Cricket fan Amjad Ali, painted in the colours of Pakistan’s national flag, protest to demand authorities to allow cricket fans inside stadiums during Zimbabwe’s series against Pakistan, in Islamabad on Ocotber 20, 2020. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) 5/12 Hennops Revival clean up the Hennops river as it flows throught the Irene Country Club, 20 October 2020. Hennops revival is a NPO that dedicates itself to cleaning the Hennops river and creating awareness of this natural resource as well as creating jobs for the surrounding communities. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/12 Activists of the Valmiki Dharam Samaj Sangathan shout slogans during a protest against the alleged gang-rape and murder of a low-caste teenaged woman at Bool Garhi village in Uttar Pradesh state, in Amritsar on October 20, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) 7/12 Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, together with Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour and Executive Director of the Sunshine Tour Selwyn Nathan speak at a press conference to announce the launch of the Joburg Open, 20 October 2020, the tournament will be played at Randpark’s championship golf course, Firethorn. The tournament will feature a field of 156 professional’s golfers from the 19th to the 22nd of November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 8/12 Palestinian farmers from the village of Azzun Atma, south of the city of Qalqiliya, walk towards the gate in the Israeli settlement of Sha’ar Hatikva after harvesting olives from a farm located inside the settlement, on October 20, 2020. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP) 9/12 The Supreme Court stands in the early morning on October 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that election officials in the state of Pennsylvania are allowed to count absentee ballots received after Election Day, as long as they are postmarked by November 3. Picture: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/AFP 10/12 A person with a mask walks past a mural in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 19 October 2020. So far, the country registers a total of 2,203 people killed by COVID-19 and 121,667 infected have accumulated since March. Picture: EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría 11/12 Colombian indigenous people demonstrate against the government in the framework of a “Minga” (indigenous meeting) in Bogota, on October 19, 2020. Thousands of indigenous Colombians arrived in the country’s capital on Sunday, demanding a meeting with President Ivan Duque and an end to growing violence in their territories. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) 12/12 A laborer works to make traditional hand made beds for sale at his workshop in Peshawar, Pakistan, 19 October 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.