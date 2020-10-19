24 hours in pictures, 19 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Planes of the ‘Frecce Tricolori’ (Tricolour Arrows) aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force fly over the pack of riders at the Rivolto Military Airport before the start of the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia 2020 cycling race, over 185 km, from Rivolto Military Airport, near Udine, to Piancavallo, near Pordenone, Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Italy, 18 October 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO 2/12 Seven-year-old Iris Russouw jumps into a swimming pool to cool off on a hot day, 19 October 2020, in Roodepoort. Temperatures reached highs of 31 degrees celsius today in Johannesburg according to The Weather Channel. Picture: Michel Bega 3/12 Policemen observe a minute of silence in the courtyard of the Bordeaux city hall on October 19, 2020, in homage to history teacher Samuel Paty who was beheaded by an attacker who was shot dead by policemen. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) 4/12 Fourteen-year-old rising prodigy Ntokozo Maphumulo surfs the waves this weekend at Sun City’s Valley of Waves. Maphumulo hails from Durban where he has been competing in the surfing junior championships since the age of 11, winning the Under 12 Billabong national series. Sun City has used the lockdown closure period to conduct an extensive refurbishment of the Valley of Waves. Picture: Pierre de Villiers 5/12 A pro-democracy protester gives the three-finger salute during an anti-government rally at the MRT Ministry of Public Health in Bangkok on October 19, 2020, as they continue to defy an emergency decree banning gatherings. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP) 6/12 A farmer burns straw stubble after harvesting a paddy crop in a field near the India-Pakistan Wagah border, some 35 kms from Amritsar on October 19, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) 7/12 Free State ANC members march to the party’s head office- Chief Albert Luthuli House – in Johannesburg, 19 October 2020, for the failed asbestos project and the Estina dairy farm. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 8/12 The sit-in of the entertainers with balloons and dances in front of the headquarters of the Campania Region who shared the protest with mothers, teachers and school transport drivers in the square after the decision of the governor Vincenzo De Luca to close the schools, in Naples, Italy, 19 October 2020. The animators who, asking the Region for financial help to overcome the crisis, have displayed a banner directed to De Luca with the words “If you close me, help me”. Picture: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO 9/12 Olivia and Mia Van Niekerk play in a sprinkler in their garden to cool down as a high temperatures hit Johannesburg, 19 October 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 10/12 Soweto residents protest outside Luthuli House demanding RDP houses or to be given land, 19 October 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 11/12 A protester rings bell and chants to mobilise supporters during a demonstration to press for the scrapping of Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS) on the Lagos – Ibadan expressway, a major link from Lagos to other parts of the country blocked by the protesters on October 19, 2020. At least 15 people were killed, including two policemen, since protests against police brutality erupted in Nigeria this month, Amnesty International told AFP. Anger over abuses by Nigeria police’s notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) forced the government to scrap the unit but protests have continued and snowballed into calls for sweeping changes in the West African powerhouse. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) 12/12 A ride on a special museum train ‘Antracyt’ crossing the viaduct in Nowa Ruda, Poland, 18 October 2020. The train goes from Jaworzyna Slaska to Klodzko. Picture: EPA-EFE/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI

