48 Hours in pictures, 18 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Workers salvage clothes from a factory through floodwaters on the outskirts of Phnom Penh on October 18, 2020. Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP
Counter-protesters form a wall of shields to prevent the San Francisco police from dispersing their march down Market Street following a free speech rally against Twitter organized by conservative activist, in San Francisco, California, USA, 17 October 2020. According to media reports, the rally was organized to protest alleged censorship of conservative content on Twitter. Counter-protestors arrived and clashed with the conservative activists, causing the cancellation of the rally. EPA-EFE/DAVID ODISHO
A visitor walks past a stuffed tiger displayed at the Hong Kong Museum of History in Hong Kong, China, 17 October 2020 (issued 18 October 2020). The permanent exhibition of the museum will close on 19 October 2020 for a major renovation. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
People shop for fruit and vegetables at the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne, Australia, 18 October 2020. According to media reports, restrictions in place to lower coronavirus infection rates will be eased in Melbourne, beginning right before midnight on 18 October. Melbourne has been under a strict lockdown for over 100 days. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
Traffic passes a sign asking people to “stay home” outside a pub in Flint in north Wales on October 17, 2020, as further restrictions come into force as the number of novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases rises. – Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford, announced Wednesday that Welsh police forces will carry out extra patrols on main roads to enforce a planned travel ban to prevent people entering Wales from Covid hotspots in the UK. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP
Protesters use smoke bombs against anti-riot police as hundreds of football hooligans and far-right voters of Kotleba’s LSNS party protest against the government of Igor Matovic and precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in front of the Government Office in Bratislava on October 17, 2020. – Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on October 17 the eurozone member will test every resident ages 10 and up for the coronavirus, amid an uptick in infections. Around 500 people gathered outside the government building in downtown Bratislava to protest the latest anti-virus restrictions, despite a ban on gatherings of more than six people. Riot police used a water cannon and tear gas after the crowd started to throw stones and glass bottles. Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP
People stand in front of flowers and candles next to a placard reading ‘I am a teacher, I am Samuel’ at the entrance of a middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 30kms northwest of Paris, on October 17, 2020, after a teacher was decapitated by an attacker who has been shot dead by policemen. – The man suspected of beheading on October 16 ,2020 a French teacher who had shown his students cartoons of the prophet Mohammed was an 18-year-old born in Moscow and originating from Russia’s southern region of Chechnya, a judicial source said on October 17. Five more people have been detained over the murder on October 16 ,2020 outside Paris, including the parents of a child at the school where the teacher was working, bringing to nine the total number currently under arrest, said the source, who asked not to be named. The attack happened at around 5 pm (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital. The man who was decapitated was a history teacher who had recently shown caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed in class. Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP
A protester holds a placard reading ‘Grab Him By The Ballot’ during a pre-election Women’s march in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 October 2020. The second Women’s March of 2020 was organized to encourage women to vote in the upcoming 03 November presidential election, as well as calling on Congress to suspend the confirmation process of the Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
This photograph taken on October 17, 2020 shows dancer Dang Bui Minh Hieu performing during the 2020 Dance Talent Contest Awards ceremony in Hanoi. Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP
A peak is raising from a clouds near the men’s giant slalom event during the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Soelden, Austria, on October 18, 2020. Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP
A pro-democracy protester jokingly uses a traffic cone as a loudpspeaker during an anti-government rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok on October 18, 2020, as they continue for the fourth consecutive day to defy an emergency decree banning gatherings. Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP
Daniel Du Plessis (C) of the Stormers is embraced by teammates after scoring a try during the Super Rugby match between the Stormers and the Lions at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, 17 October 2020. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
