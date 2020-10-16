24 hours in pictures, 16 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 People wearing face masks to protect themselves against the covid-19 disease wait for a train at a metro station in Moscow on October 16, 2020, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. – Russia confirmed on October 16, 2020 15,150 new Covid-19 cases. Moscow authorities are tightening control over the use of masks and gloves in public transport. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) 2/10 Iraqis look at books on al-Mutanabi Street (named after the 10th century Iraqi poet), home to the city’s book market in central Baghdad, on October 16, 2020. (Photo by Sabah ARAR / AFP) 3/10 A pro-democracy protester gestures as police fire water cannons during an anti-government rally in Bangkok on October 16, 2020. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP) 4/10 People wait to pass a Covid-19 coronavirus test in Kozani, on October 16, 2020. – A densely populated northern Greek region went into a new coronavirus lockdown on Friday after scores of new infections this month. The curbs will remain in place until October 29 in the Kozani region, home to some 150,000 inhabitants, Greece’s public protection agency said. (Photo by Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP) 5/10 A picture taken on October 16, 2020 at “L’envol des Pionniers” museum in Toulouse, southern France, shows sculptures by artist Arnaud Nazare-Aga based on “Le Petit Prince” written by Antoine de Saint Exupery displayed during an exhibition dedicated to the aviator and writter. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) 6/10 A picture taken on October 16, 2020 at “L’envol des Pionniers” museum in Toulouse, southern France, shows shows the gloves of Antoine de Saint Exupéry displayed during an exhibition dedicated to the aviator and writter. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) 7/10 France’s President Emmanuel Macron leaves after a press conference at the end of the two days face-to-face European Union (EU) summit at the European Council Building in Brussels, on October 16, 2020. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / POOL / AFP) 8/10 A pro-democracy protester gives the three-finger salute after police fired water cannons during an anti-government rally in Bangkok on October 16, 2020. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP) 9/10 A protester gestures as he holds a placard at a live concert at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, on October 15, 2020, during a demonstration to protest against police brutality and scrapping of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). (Photo by Pierre FAVENNEC / AFP) 10/10 Activists of the newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, shout slogans during the first public rally in the eastern city of Gujranwala on October 16, 2020. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

