24 hours in pictures, 15 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down science park near Salisbury, southern England, on October 15, 2020. The Queen and the Duke of Cambridge visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) where they were to view displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence, a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation and meet staff who were involved in the Salisbury Novichok incident. Her Majesty and His Royal Highness also formally opened the new Energetics Analysis Centre. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / POOL / AFP) 2/12 Dobsonville residents march to the local police station in Soweto, 15 October 2020. Residents are dissatisfied with policing in the area, burglaries and illegal evictions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 3/12 In this photo taken on October 14, 2020, a visitor walks in the “Wander through the Crystal World” digital installation with hanging crystals, in the TeamLab Borderless exhibition at Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) 4/12 Pro-democracy protesters scuffle with police in Bangkok on October 15, 2020, after Thailand issued an emergency decree following an anti-government rally the previous day. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP) 5/12 Police Nyalas outside the Senekal Police Station ahead of the court appearance of a farm attacker, 15 October 2020, Free State. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/12 Ekurhuleni Fire fighters tackle a fire in a warehouse in Germiston, 15 October 2020. The fire burned on and off all day but the emergency workers controlled its spread. Picture: Neil McCartney 7/12 Supporters of main opposition candidate, Cellou Dalein Diallo stand on a van at a campaign rally in Conakry on October 14, 2020. The president of Guinea, Alpha Conde is bidding for a third term in office with the Presidential elections to be held on October the 18th, defying critics who say he forced through a new constitution this year enabling him to sidestep two-term presidential limits. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP) 8/12 Canneseries jury member French actress Roxane Mesquida poses on the pink carpet before the closing ceremony of the Cannes Series Festival, in Cannes, France, 14 October 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER 9/12 Indigenous people march on a street in Cali, Colombia, 14 October 2020. Hundreds of indigenous people from the Colombian department of Cauca (southwest) will travel to Bogota in order to pressure the government to respond to their requests, related to the defense of life and the cessation of the violence that plagues the region in which they live. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR 10/12 Portugal national team supporters react prior to the UEFA Nations League group C soccer match between Portugal and Sweden, held at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, 14 October 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO 11/12 A Nepalese woman farmer winnows paddy rice amid the coronavirus pandemic in Lalitpur, Nepal, 15 October 2020. In Nepal, a landlocked country, agricultural activities are an important economic resource, with wheat and rice being the main food crops. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA 12/12 A couple take a selfie at Nokonoshima Island Park on Nokonoshima Island, in Hakata Bay, Fukuoka prefecture on October 15, 2020, as the early-blooming cosmos were in full bloom in the park’s 10,000-square-foot slope covered in pink and purple. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP)

