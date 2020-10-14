24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/11 A pedestrian walks past an poster image of a 1930s protest against prohibition depicting protestors holding “We Want Beer” placards, outside a pub in Liverpool, north west England on October 14, 2020, as new local lockdown measures come in to force to help stem a second wave of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The northwest city of Liverpool — the only place put into the highest category — will see a ban on household mixing and pub closures from Wednesday for at least four weeks. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) 2/11 Officers of the Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) conduct a roadblock on Malibongwe Drive, 14 October 2020, in Randburg. The JMPD indicated that they are issuing fines for drivers with expired licenses and expired vehicle licenses following the deadline extensions and grace period due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Michel Bega 3/11 A pro-democracy protester takes part in an anti-government rally in Bangkok on October 14, 2020. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP) 4/11 Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi appears at Palm Ridge Magistrates court for fraud and corruption charges, 14 October 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 5/11 The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 64 crew of NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov blasts off to the ISS from the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on October 14, 2020. (Photo by Andrey SHELEPIN / Russian Space Agency Roscosmos / AFP) 6/11 Residents in Olievenhutbosch Ext 60 received 700 food parcels distributed by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation, 14 October 2020, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles 7/11 A young Palestinian, wearing a protective mask due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, rides his donkey-cart on the coastal road in Gaza City on October 14, 2020. Gaza, under an Israeli-enforced blockade since 2007, was uniquely protected against a wide spread of coronavirus since access was already tightly controlled before the outbreak. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) 8/11 A resident shows the level of water in his cellar area at an apartment following heavy rains in Hyderabad on October 14, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) 9/11 A child embraces his mother who holds hands with other women taking part in a special mass prayer meeting in Senekal, on October 14, 2020. Dozens of Christian faithfuls gathered to pray for peace and unity in the small South African farming town of Senekal that is at the centre of tensions after white farmers last week stormed a courthouse during the hearing of two Black suspects accused of killing a 22-year-old farm manager. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 10/11 A woman walks past a building with a painting of the Azerbaijani flag on its wall in Baku on October 14, 2020, amid the ongoing military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Photo by TOFIK BABAYEV / AFP) 11/11 Colourful face masks are on sale in a shop in the pedestrian area in the city of Dortmund, western Germany, on October 14, 2020, amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. In Dortmund, wearing a mask is mandatory in the pedestrian zone since October 13 as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The German Chancellor wants measures toughened up to fight a surge in coronavirus infections, including requiring masks in more places and limiting numbers of people gathering for private events, according to a draft policy paper seen by AFP. The proposals to be discussed with premiers from Germany’s 16 states later on October 14 would see the restrictions kick in once an area records 35 new infections per 100,000 people over seven days. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

