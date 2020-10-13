24 hours in pictures, 13 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Clean Up Squad, an NGO that has been walking from Johannesburg, pass by the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services Prison in Pretoria on route to their destination in Soshanguve to help addicts get into rehab, 13 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/12 Julius Malema in court at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court as he and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi face charges of Assault against a police officer, 13 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/12 Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court as EFF leader Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi face charges of Assault against a police officer, 13 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 4/12 Thai police arrest pro-democracy activist leader Jatupat Boonpattararaksa (C) after an anti-government rally at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 October 2020. Thai students and pro-democracy activists plan to hold a big and long the anti-government protest rally at the Democracy Monument and will walk to the government house on 14 October calling for political and monarchy reforms. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR 5/12 A supporter of Argentinian President, takes part in a counter-march in front of the presidential residence in the town of Olivos, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 October 2020. Numerous marches in different parts of Argentina to protest against the growing conflict between the Executive and Argentine judges, as well as to ask for answers to the economic crisis and to express rejection of the extension of the quarantine. In Olivos, the marches for and against the Government produced moments of tension. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI 6/12 Clover workers protest at Clayville, in Olifantsfontein, east of Johannesburg, 13 October 2020. Workers belonging to General Industries Workers Union of SA (GIWUSA) demand 16 percent wage increase and the company is offering 3 percent hike. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 7/12 Israeli protesters install 2 000 Led candles in memory of 2 000 dead victims of the Coronavirus Covid-19 in Israel, outside of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 12 October 2020. The action is to protest against the government bad management in dealing with the pandemic crisis, during a national lockdown aimed to stem a new spike of Covid-19 coronavirus cases. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN 8/12 Protester signs during a peaceful protest against farm attacks, farm murders and the onslaught against the white minority at Delmas Magistrate’s Court where the suspects charged with the murder of Chantel Kershaw and assault of her mother appeared on October 13, 2020 in Delmas, South Africa. It is alleged that Chantel Kershaw was sexually assaulted and strangled to death while working on her land in Delmas. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes) 9/12 Domestic migrant worker Sushil Gupta looks on while carrying out welding work at a factory, ahead of the Nepalese festivals Dashain, Dipawoli and Chath; in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 October 2020. ‘I am facing huge financial crisis due to the long period of pandemic lockdown. Now, government eased the lockdown so I will not be going home to celebrate upcoming biggest festivals with my family. I have to work here,’ said Suhil. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA 10/12 A man works in Hiwing Aviation factory in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China, 13 October 2020. Hiwing Aviation Special Materials was established in 2011 and it is affiliated to the Third Research Institute of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation. It is one of the 9 major fuselage structure suppliers of China’s first commercial aircraft C919, responsible for the rear fuselage section, wall panels and other composite structure products and composite production equipment. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI 11/12 A primary healthcare worker dressed as the Grim Reaper takes part in a protest on the first day of a four-day strike in Barcelona to demand better working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic in Barcelona on October 13, 2020. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) 12/12 People move on a snow covered street after the first autumn snowfall in Zakopane, Poland, 13 October 2020. In the capital of the Tatra Mountains there are already several centimetres of snow and it is still snowing. Picture: EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.