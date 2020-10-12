24 hours in pictures, 12 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 General view during the Street Traders March on October 12, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. According to media reports, the informal sector provides livelihoods, employment and income for about 2.5 million workers and business owners. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart) 2/12 Pigeons fly out from the mouth of a giant Buddha statue at Wat Nam Daeng Buddhist temple in Chachoengsao province, east of the Thai capital Bangkok, on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) 3/12 Kite-makers and kite-flyers take part in the #HopeOnTheRise at Dolphin beach Table View for a Flash Fly in support of Cape Mental Health’s first ever virtual Cape Town International Kite Festival during Mental Health Awareness Month on October 11, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The initiative aims to educate the public about mental health and also to reduce the stigma and discrimination that people with mental illness are often subjected to. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 4/12 A contestant dressed as President Trump participates in a Trump campaign rally named “Trumptoberfest” at Rocky Point Park in Warwick, Rhode Island on October 11, 2020. Many supporters dressed in political campaign clothing and waved flags while others dressed in festive costumes to take part in a political costume contest. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) 5/12 A Garuda Indonesia Boeing 373-800 NG with a new face mask design as part of a campaign to promote the wearing of face masks amid the Covid-19 coronavirus, is parked at the airport in Tangerang on October 12, 2020. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) 6/12 Mining communities protest on the lawns of the Union Building, 12 October 2020, Pretoria. The communities from across South Africa demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister Gwede Mantashe implement mining-related legislation. Picture: Jacques Nelles 7/12 Competitors in action during the Sailing Laser Class European Championships in Gdansk, northern Poland, 09 October 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa 8/12 The garden of the Andrassy palace is seen in Tiszadob, Hungary 09 October 2020. It was designed by Artur Meinig for Count Gyula Andrassy (1823-1890), who was the second Foreign Minister of Austria-Hungary and first Hungarian prime minister. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATTILA BALAZS 9/12 Indigenous people are travel on a bus in Caldono, Cauca, Colombia, 10 October 2020. Indigenous people gathered in the municipality of Caldono ahead of a march, starting on 11 October, and will head to Cali. The group is seekings a meeting with the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque, with the purpose of discussing issues such as the murders against members of their community. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR 10/12 Spanish singer and actress Najwa Nimri, who received the festival’s Grand Honorary Award, attends a press conference at the 53rd Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, in Sitges, Spain, 10 October 2020. The festival runs from 08 October to 18 October 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Susanna Saez 11/12 Activists lie on a Mexican flag at the National Polytechnic Institute in Mexico City, Mexico, 10 October 2020. People protesting for women’s rights occupied a campus of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) to demand justice for harassment in the facility, including the rape of a student. Picture: EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez 12/12 A model displays a creation by Portuguese designer Nuno Gama during a S/S20 collections show at the Lisbon Fashion Week, in Lisbon, Portugal, 10 October 2020. The ModaLisboa Spring/Summer 2020 runs from 07 to 11 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

