48 hours in pictures, 11 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 People march during a demonstration in Epannes, near the Poitevin marshlands, southwestern France, on October 11, 2020 against the storage of water by farmers to irrigate parched and dry land in summer. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) 2/10 Winner Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton (2ndR), second placed Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) and third placed Renault’s Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo (R) celebrate on the podium after the German Formula One Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring circuit in Nuerburg, western Germany, on October 11, 2020. (Photo by MATTHIAS SCHRADER / POOL / AFP) 3/10 Spain’s Rafael Nadal changes tee-shirt during a break as he plays against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their men’s final tennis match at the Philippe Chatrier court on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) 4/10 Rail Cargo Hungaria’s team celebrate winning with 21-24 the Champions League women’s handball match between Team Esbjerg and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria at Blue Water Dokken in Esbjerg, Denmark on October 11, 2020. (Photo by John Randeris HANSEN / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) 5/10 EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A man carries a former white-red-white flag of Belarus during a rally to protest against the Belarus presidential election results in Minsk on October 11, 2020. – Riot police swiftly detained dozens at a protest march in Belarus on October 11 after strongman leader raised hopes for change by meeting jailed opposition figures. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) 6/10 Team Deceuninck rider Portugal’s Joao Almeida celebrates on the podium after receiving the pink jersey during the 9th stage of the Giro d’Italia 2020 cycling race, a 208-kilometer route between San Salvo and Roccaraso on October 11, 2020. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) 7/10 Farm murder protestors arrive at the Union Building during a protest against farm murders, 10 October 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/10 WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – OCTOBER 11: Nic White of the Wallabies makes a break during the Bledisloe Cup match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Australian Wallabies at Sky Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) 9/10 A man sanitizes a flower bouquet outside the residence of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday in Mumbai on October 11, 2020. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) 10/10 First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe and Pink Forum founder Ms Mandisa Jiyane, inspect an Art Hub during a walkabout at the Khatlamping Primary School “Pink Room” Safe Space Initiative launch. The “Pink Room” Safe Space initiative is led by The Pink Forum, a youth-centred non – profit organisation operating in Tembisa and Kempton Park. The forum aims to respond to a number of socio economic challenges confronted by youths living in disadvantaged communities, through various programmes and the Pink Room Safe Space initiative is one such programme. 10/10/2020 Kopano Tlape GCIS

