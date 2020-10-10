PICS: Protesters engage in prayer at Union Buildings over farm attacks, murders

Thousand of people including farmers, community members and bikers marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria following an intense week of protests to highlight farm attacks and murders in the country.

The brutal murder of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner has caused outrage amongst the farming community, which finds itself under siege by criminal attackers.

Horner’s body was discovered tied to a pole, with several stab wounds and head injuries last weekend.

On Saturday, 10 October, vehicles, trucks and motorcycles gathered at the Union Buildings where the protesters engaged in prayers for farmers.

Kallie Roux, one of the organisers of Unite Against Farm Murders/Attacks, had confirmed to The Citizen earlier this week that another protest was set to take place during weekend.

“These awareness marches will continue in courts as well as peaceful marches in the cities against farm murders/attacks,” Roux said.

Shots were fired as protesters descended on the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to attend the first appearance of the two suspected linked to the death of Horner.

The recent spate of farm murders has placed Minister of Police Bheki Cele under fire especially after he condemned violence at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court.

Cele, who is set to visit the family of the victim, said he will attempt to ease tensions ahead of the next court appearance of Horner’s alleged killers.

The minister said tensions would have to be addressed, especially since the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called on its members to attend the court appearance to “protect state property”.

He reiterated that all “fear crimes”, which include farm attacks and murders, along with cash-in-transit heists and house robberies, were considered a priority by the police.

