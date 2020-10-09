24 hours in pictures, 9 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/11 Afrikaner activist Willem Petzer stands on the back of a bakkie while he addresses the crowd outside the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates court where an accused farm attacker appeared, 9 October 2020. The case has been postponed to 15 October. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/11 Fugitive Gerard Jansen Van Vuuren returns to South Africa to face charges in relation to the murder of his then girlfriend Andrea Venter in 2013. He was apprehended in Brazil by the local police and Interpol and extradited back to South Africa to face charges, 9 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/11 Yemeni forces loyal to the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government engage in fighting with Houthi militiamen in the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, 08 October 2020 (Issued 09 October 2020). According to reports, the United Nations has condemned recent clashes between Houthi militiamen and government forces in Yemen’s strategic port city of Hodeidah, which have left more than 50 people killed and around 70 others wounded. Hodeidah is the main entry for food into the war-torn country. Picture: EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI 4/11 Firefighters finish off dousing a blaze that destroyed the building on the corner of Rahima Moosa and Von Brandis streets in the Johannesburg CBD, 9 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 5/11 Dog walkers go past a wall with graffiti depicting coronavirus in Bogota on October 8, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) 6/11 Members of the Fire Brigade of the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMbio) combat a fire at the Chapada Diamantina region, between the cities of Andarai and Mucuge, in Bahia state, northeastern Brazil, on October 7, 2020. Chapada Diamantina National Park preserves areas of three Brazilian biomes: Mata Atlantica, Cerrado and Caatinga among its 152,000 hectares. (Photo by MATEUS MORBECK / AFP) 7/11 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg protests during a “Fridays for Future” protest in front of the Swedish Parliament Riksdagen in Stockholm on October 9, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) 8/11 Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) arrive at the Zondo Commission in Johannesburg, 9 October 2020. Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma call on Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to step down for the case of the former president. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/11 There was a heavy police as the suspect Zane Killian appeared at Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court for Charl Kinnear murder case on October 09, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in September. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 10/11 Fridays For Future activists demonstrate in Piazza del Popolo, Rome, Italy, 09 October 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani 11/11 Environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion protest outside the Standard Bank head office in Rosebank, Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 October 2020. The protesters protested outside claiming that Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest lender, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) of Japan are reportedly about to finance a 1,443-kilometre crude oil pipeline through Uganda and Tanzania. If built, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) would be the longest heated crude oil pipeline in the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

