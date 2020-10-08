24 hours in pictures, 8 October 2020

10/10

DAVEYTON, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 08: Owner of Baked by Bonnie, Bonnie Mayeza speaks during an interview on October 08, 2020 in Daveyton, South Africa. When the lockdown was announced, she had to cancel a healthy list of orders and close shop. Like many small businesses, she applied for Covid-19 relief funding, however she did not receive any relief funds. Now the business is open and operating at full capacity to make up for the lost time and revenue. Other than two employees, the business takes in hospitality students to equip them with practical skills. Baked by Bonnie bakes cakes for all occasions, artistically customised to the client’s needs. They also make and array of pastries, including scones, among others. Bonnie also trains other entrepreneurs who aspire to run their own bakeries. In the photos the employee in a black top is Mandisa Mashigo. Business split is: 80% of orders are made online, while 20% is walk in customers for whom she has prepared a Covid-19 protocol, making sure that people wear masks and get sanitized when coming to the baking studio. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi)