24 hours in pictures, 8 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world
1/10
An image grab taken from a handout video obtained from the Ras Adar diving club on October 8, 2020 in the coastal area of La Marsa on the outskirts of the Tunisia capital Tunis shows the wreck of French submarine Ariane that was torpedoed and sunk in the Mediterranean Sea off Cap Bon in 1917 by a German submarine. (Photo by – / CLUB DE PLONGÉE RAS ADAR / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / CLUB DE PLONGEE RAS ADAR”
2/10
A worker repairs a street lamp post damaged by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 8, 2020. – Hurricane Delta regained strength as it headed towards the United States early Thursday after lashing Mexico’s Caribbean coast, where some tourists complained about conditions in crowded emergency shelters during a pandemic. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP)
3/10
A picture shows a collapsed road between the villages of Breil-sur-Roya and Fontan, southeastern France, on October 8, 2020, six days after massive floods hit the area. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)
4/10
An activist from environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion (XR) addresses participants through a megaphone while demonstrating against fossil fuel lobby organisations and their destructive impact on climate, in central Berlin near Friedrichstrasse train station on October 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Berry / AFP)
5/10
Two women pose for a picture as they sit along the pavement on a street in Varosha, in the fenced off area of Famagusta, in the Turkish-occupied north of the divided eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. – Turkish troops partially reopened the Cyprus seaside resort of Varosha, sealed off since its Greek Cypriot inhabitants fled in 1974, sparking controversy days before a Turkish Cypriot election. (Photo by Birol BEBEK / AFP)
6/10
France’s Arnaud Demare (Groupama – FDJ) gestures as he crosses the finish line for victory in the 6th stage of the Giro d’Italia 2020 cycling race, a 188-kilometer route between Castrovillari and Matera on October 8, 2020. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
7/10
Sofia Kenin of the US returns the ball to Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova during their women’s singles semi-final tennis match on Day 12 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on October 8, 2020. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
8/10
MEC Panyaza Lesufi inside one of the classrooms at True grace combiend school school at Ivory Park in Johannesburg, 8 October 2020, before closing it down fornot registered wi5th the department. Picture;Nigel Sibanda
9/10
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 08: A solidarity group of activists came to give their support to the 7 queer activists at a Camps Bay mansion on October 08, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that group was ordered by the Western Cape High Court to vacate the premises by October 8th at midday after illegally occupying the mansion as a form of protest against inequality and injustices faced by queer people in the society. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
10/10
DAVEYTON, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 08: Owner of Baked by Bonnie, Bonnie Mayeza speaks during an interview on October 08, 2020 in Daveyton, South Africa. When the lockdown was announced, she had to cancel a healthy list of orders and close shop. Like many small businesses, she applied for Covid-19 relief funding, however she did not receive any relief funds. Now the business is open and operating at full capacity to make up for the lost time and revenue. Other than two employees, the business takes in hospitality students to equip them with practical skills. Baked by Bonnie bakes cakes for all occasions, artistically customised to the client’s needs. They also make and array of pastries, including scones, among others. Bonnie also trains other entrepreneurs who aspire to run their own bakeries. In the photos the employee in a black top is Mandisa Mashigo. Business split is: 80% of orders are made online, while 20% is walk in customers for whom she has prepared a Covid-19 protocol, making sure that people wear masks and get sanitized when coming to the baking studio. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi)
