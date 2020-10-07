GALLERY: Cosatu takes to the streets

South Africa’s largest trade union, COSATU, leads a nationwide strike against job losses, wage curbs and corruption, in an outpouring of anger at how workers have been treated during the coronavirus crisis.

1/10 Protestors in the Pretoria CBD near the National Treasury during the Cosatu national strike, 7 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
10/10 Cosatu President, Zingiswa Losi addresses protestors in the Pretoria CBD outside the National Treasury during the Cosatu national strike, 7 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

